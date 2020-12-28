Media Contact:

Neily Braren

Promotion & Marketing Associate, WJCT

904.318.2633 | nbraren@wjct.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WJCT Public Media and BritBox Bring Downton Abbey to Jax Bundle Subscribers

Acclaimed British drama adds value to newest member benefit

Dec. 28, 2020 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media and BritBox announced on December 26, 2020 that Jax Bundle subscribers can now enjoy access to the biggest collection of Downton Abbey content available on any platform, including all six seasons of the acclaimed British drama and more than 160 minutes of bonus material.

This expansion of programming adds value to the Jax Bundle, which launched in early December as WJCT Public Media’s newest member benefit. The bundle is a streaming package of PBS Passport and BritBox, providing WJCT supporters with access to the finest and largest collection of British programming to view anytime, anywhere and from any device through one sign-up process.



In addition to the full series, viewers can enjoy bonus behind-the-scenes specials that are exclusive to BritBox. These 10-minute vignettes provide fans with insider perspectives on topics ranging from the show’s iconic sets at Highclere Castle, to the impeccable details seen in the show’s iconic costume designs.



“WJCT Public Media had the pleasure of presenting Downton Abbey on WJCT-TV for many years. With this latest update to the Jax Bundle, we are able to share the drama and visual splendor of this magnificent show with an even broader audience,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT.

New supporters can sign up for the Jax Bundle for $14.90 per month or $149 per year.

Proceeds support WJCT’s mission of bringing people together to celebrate human diversity, experience lifelong learning and actively engage in matters of civic importance.

To learn more, visit wjct.org/jaxbundle.

###

About WJCT:WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).



About PBS Passport:

PBS Passport is a member benefit that provides WJCT donors extended on-demand access to a rich library of quality public television programming online and via your mobile device. This is one of the many benefits that WJCT provides its donors along with the program guide, discounts with our partners and thank you gifts like tickets, umbrellas or tote bags, based on the level of your gift.



About BritBox:

BritBox is a digital video subscription service offering the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada. Created by two British content powerhouses – BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the BBC, and ITV, the UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster – the service features iconic favorites, exclusive premieres, and current series and soaps available a day after they air in the UK. BritBox also offers expert curation and playlists that enable fans to easily find programs they know and discover new favorites on web, mobile, tablet and connected TV’s.