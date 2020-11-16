Media Contact:

Neily Braren

Promotion & Marketing Associate, WJCT

904.318.2633 | nbraren@wjct.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WJCT Public Media to Present “Voices of the First Coast: One Small Step Across the Political Divide” on November 19

Virtual Event Will Feature Local Conversations Recorded as Part of StoryCorps’ “One Small Step” initiative

Nov. 16, 2020 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media, in partnership with StoryCorps, will present “Voices of the First Coast: One Small Step Across the Political Divide” on November 19. This virtual event will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to attend; registration is required at wjct.org/events.

Over the past 4 months, WJCT Public Media facilitated 19 conversations as part of StoryCorps’ One Small Step initiative: a nationwide project that provides people who hold different views with the opportunity to take part in facilitated conversations that counteract intensifying hostility and enable those who disagree to listen to each other with respect.

“Through our partnership with StoryCorps to bring One Small Step to Northeast Florida, our team facilitated open conversations between our neighbors and others they may not typically interact with due to opposing political, religious and personal experiences,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT. “Through this virtual event, we hope to bring together different groups of people to show that although we are physically distanced, we can still come together and understand each other.”

With support from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting, Northeast Florida was one of six locations across the country selected to take part in this initiative. With participant permission, these conversations are preserved for future generations at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

“There is a persistent, urgent problem of Americans feeling contempt for their fellow citizens who do not share their political views, even after—and, in many cases, exacerbated by—the election” said StoryCorps Founder and President Dave Isay. “The One Small Step conversations recorded through our ongoing collaboration with WJCT Public Media not only provide a unique historical record of First Coast residents’ stories, but also remind us that we have more in common than divides us, and that it’s hard to hate up close.”

During the virtual event, attendees will hear excerpts from select conversations recorded across the First Coast, discussions with participants and a message from StoryCorps founder Dave Isay.

###

About WJCT:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About StoryCorps

Founded in 2003 by Dave Isay, StoryCorps has given people of all backgrounds and beliefs, in thousands of towns and cities in all 50 states, the chance to record interviews about their lives. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered, and shares select stories with the public through StoryCorps’ podcast, NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books. These powerful human stories reflect the vast range of American experiences, wisdom and values; engender empathy and connection; and remind us how much more we have in common than what divides us. Learn more at storycorps.org

Recording a StoryCorps interview couldn’t be easier. At one of our locations, you and a loved one, or anyone else you choose, are met by a trained facilitator who explains the interview process. You are then brought into a quiet recording room and seated across from your interview partner, each of you in front of a microphone. The facilitator hits “record,” and you share a 40-minute conversation. At the end of the session, you walk away with a copy of the interview, and a digital file goes to the Library of Congress, where it will be preserved for generations to come.

If you aren’t able to get to a recording booth or would prefer to do the interview at home, digital tools like the StoryCorps App or StoryCorps Connect serve as the facilitator, guiding users through the interview experience, from recording to archiving to sharing their stories with the world. It provides easy-to-­use tools to help people prepare interview questions; record high-­quality conversations on their mobile devices; and upload the audio to archive.storycorps.org, which serves as a home for these recordings and also provides interview and editing resources. Learn more at storycorps.org.

About the Corporation for Public Broadcasting

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967, is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting. It helps support the operations of more than 1,500 locally owned and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. CPB is also the largest single source of funding for research, technology and program development for public radio, television and related online services. For more information, visit cpb.org, follow us on Twitter @CPBmedia, Facebook and LinkedIn and subscribe for other updates.