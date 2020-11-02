Media Contact:

Neily Braren

Promotion & Marketing Associate, WJCT

904.318.2633 | nbraren@wjct.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WJCT Presents Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive

Community members invited to donate gently used sweaters through Nov. 30

Nov. 2, 2020 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT, in partnership with VyStar Credit Union Suddath®, and the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships, has launched the 18th annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. This beloved community tradition, which runs through November 30, collects new and gently used sweaters, jackets and blankets to donate to nonprofit organizations across Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Nassau Counties.

WJCT joins Public Media stations across the United States participating in this event, which celebrates the memory and legacy of Fred Rogers, host of the groundbreaking television show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” In 2019, the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive collected more than 15,000 articles of clothing and cold-weather necessities for First Coast residents.

“Fred Rogers was the epitome of a good neighbor. His trademark red cardigan has become a symbol of compassion and civility — traits that are just as important to our society today as they were when his show debuted more than 50 years ago,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT. “We invite our neighbors across our region of service, from Palm Coast to Georgia’s Golden Isles, to join us in sharing with our neighbors in need this November.”

WJCT will collect donations at its headquarters, located at 100 Festival Park Avenue in Jacksonville. Donations may also be made at area VyStar Credit Union branches, Suddath® offices and Tom Bush dealerships.

“VyStar cares deeply about the communities we serve, and among our strongest beliefs is the importance of providing additional assistance and resources to those who need them most,” said Brian Wolfburg, President/CEO of VyStar Credit Union. “With that in mind, we will once again gladly open our branches to collect gently used items and encourage anyone who is able to participate in this worthwhile initiative to consider making a donation.”

Suddath will use its moving trucks to collect donated items, then bring them back to its Jacksonville warehouse for sorting, before delivering them to participating nonprofits.

“Last year, Suddath added ‘Caring’ as one of our core values, which honors our tradition of philanthropy and giving back to the communities where we operate,” said Dick Eschbacher, president and general manager of Suddath Jacksonville. “We’re particularly grateful to participate in the Sweater Drive this year, when extraordinary circumstances have unfortunately left many of members of our community disadvantaged.”

The Tom Bush Family of Dealerships has been a sweater drive presenting partner since 2017.

“We are driven to serve the community we call home,” said Megan Bush Del Pizzo, Vice President of the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships. “Our goal is to ensure every donation goes the distance to help our Northeast Florida neighbors.”

For more information, including a downloadable flier to share with your neighbors and a full list of donation locations, visit wjct.org/events/sweaterdrive/.

DONATION DROP-OFFS

WJCT

100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Suddath

815 S. Main St, Jax, FL 32207

8743 Western Way, Jax, FL 32256

11001 Pritchard Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32219

9601 North Main St. Jacksonville, FL 32218

5 W Forsyth St #100, Jacksonville, FL 32202

9140 Golfside Dr #12s, Jacksonville, FL 32256

VyStar Credit Union

All locations in Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, Nassau and Bradford Counties

Tom Bush Family of Dealerships

6916 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32244

6914 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, 32244

9875 Atlantic Blvd., Jax, FL 32225

9750 Regency Square Blvd., Jax 32225

9876 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9881 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9850 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9910 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

9850 Atlantic Blvd., Jax 32225

###

About WJCT:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).