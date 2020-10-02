Media Contact:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WJCT Explores Resiliency and the St. Johns River Through ADAPT Virtual Events

Virtual panel discussions will be held on October 7 and October 22

Oct. 1, 2020 — Jacksonville, Fla. — ADAPT, the digital publication from WJCT Public Media at adaptflorida.org, today announced plans to host two virtual events in October.

ADAPT was created to research, report and engage citizens on the many issues involved in adapting to sea level rise in Northeast Florida. These virtual events will complement the publication’s original reporting, while providing a way for residents to interact directly with experts, elected officials and community leaders.

Event details are as follows:

ADAPT: Activating a Resilient Future . October 7; 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; presented by WJCT, the Northeast Florida Regional Council (NEFRC) and City of Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board (JEPB). Register for the event at wjct.org/events. This event will feature two panel discussions addressing coastal and riverine flooding, sea level rise, environmental justice and the laws and policies involved. Panel Discussion 1: Science, Law & Policy . Panelists include: District 14 Jacksonville City Councilwoman Randy DeFoor and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers District Chief of Planning and Environmental Policy Eric Summa. Moderator: Sean Lahav, resilience coordinator for the Northeast Florida Regional Council. Panel Discussion 2: Environmental Justice & Community Engagement . Panelists include: District 1 Jacksonville City Councilwoman Joyce Morgan; COJ Special Committee on Resiliency subject matter expert Ashantae Green; and past Chair of the Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board Dr. Todd Sack. Moderator: Brendan Rivers, lead reporter for ADAPT.

. October 7; 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; presented by WJCT, the Northeast Florida Regional Council (NEFRC) and City of Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board (JEPB). Register for the event at wjct.org/events. This event will feature two panel discussions addressing coastal and riverine flooding, sea level rise, environmental justice and the laws and policies involved. ADAPT: The State of the St. Johns River. October 22; 7 p.m-8:30 p.m.; presented by WJCT, Jacksonville University, and JEPB; more information coming soon at wjct.org/events. Following the release earlier that day of the annual State of the St. Johns River report, this panel discussion will allow officials in various capacities to react to the report and reflect on how actions taken now could affect the river’s future health. Panelists: District 9 Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis; COJ Environmental Quality Division Chief Melissa Long; St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman; and JU Marine Science Research Institute Executive Director Quinton White. Moderator: Brendan Rivers.

“Northeast Florida’s waterways are directly linked to the health of its neighborhoods, economy and future opportunities,” said Rivers. “These issues have both immediate and lasting effects on our region. By hosting these events, our goal is to provide a forum where citizens can hear directly from the decision-makers and policy shapers whose work influences our water ecosystems.”

To receive notice of future events, subscribe to the ADAPT newsletter at adaptflorida.org/sign-up/.

About ADAPT:

As a digital-first publication, at adaptflorida.org, ADAPT includes original reporting about the effects of climate change in Northeast Florida. A project of WJCT Public Media in Jacksonville, ADAPT seeks to become the region’s most vital information resource and vehicle for community engagement on climate change and sea level rise. Financial support for ADAPT comes from WJCT’s contributors, with additional support from The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the 2040 Foundation.

About WJCT:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).