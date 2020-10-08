UNF Poll Results: Duval Schools Tax; Rutherford Vs. Deegan

The University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab released a new poll Thursday morning on a variety of issues that include the proposed half-cent Duval County Public Schools sales tax and the 4th Congressional District race between Republican incumbent John Rutherford and Democratic challenger Donna Deegan. | Read story coverage

Survey Results

As you may know, there is a presidential election coming up on November 3rd. How likely are you to vote in the upcoming election?

Answer Choices Duval Likely Voters n=551 You will definitely vote 90% You will probably vote <1% You will probably not vote – You will definitely not vote 1% Already voted 8% Don’t Know/Refusal <1%

If the election for Representative in U.S .Congress were held today and the candidates were John Rutherford for the Republican Party and Donna Deegan for the Democratic Party, who would you vote for? [Congressional District 4 Only] Answer Choices CD 4 Likely Voters n=863 John Rutherford, REP 57% Donna Deegan, DEM 38% Someone Else 3% Wouldn’t Vote 2% Don’t Know/Refusal <1%

If the November 2020 general election were held today, and the following measures were on the ballot, how would you vote:

School District of Duval County, Florida Surtax Referendum

School Capital Outlay Sales Surtax to Improve Safety and the Learning Environment To upgrade aging schools through repairs and modernization, to keep schools safe and to continue to promote a conducive learning environment, to improve technology, and to replace existing or build new schools, and share with charter schools for their allowable uses, shall the Duval County School Board be authorized to levy a 15-year half-cent sales surtax, with expenditures based upon the Surtax Capital Outlay Plan, and monitored by an independent citizens committee?

Answer Choices Duval Voters June[1] n= 2,253 Duval Likely Voters October n=545 For the calf-cent tax 69% 69% Against the half-cent tax 32% 28% Don’t Know/Refusal – 3%

JEA Referendum

Amending Jacksonville Charter, Granting City Council Authority to Appoint and Remove Four JEA Board Members

Shall the Jacksonville Charter be amended to create a new Section 4.03 and amend Section 21.03 which will (1) grant to City Council the executive power to appoint and remove four members of the JEA Board and (2) amend the qualifications of Board members?

This Charter amendment, if implemented, will have no impact on revenues and like the current selection process may have a minimal, or immeasurable, impact on costs to the City of Jacksonville.

Answer Choices Duval Likely Voters n=545 Yes 76% No 20% Don’t Know/Refusal 4%

Below is a list of people, please select whether you approve or disapprove of the job each are doing.

Mayor Lenny Curry:

Answer Choices Duval Voters June[2] n=2,489 Duval Likely Voters October n=545 Strongly Approve 17% 22% Somewhat Approve 28% 25% Somewhat Disapprove 24% 28% Strongly Disapprove 25% 21% Don’t Know/Refusal 6% 4%

Sherriff Mike Williams:

Answer Choices Duval Voters June[3] n=2,470 Duval Likely Voters October n=545 Strongly Approve 20% 29% Somewhat Approve 24% 25% Somewhat Disapprove 16% 22% Strongly Disapprove 21% 18% Don’t Know/Refusal 19% 5%

Do you think Florida is moving too slowly or too quickly to ease social distancing restrictions and reopen, or is it about right?

Answer Choices Duval Likely Voters n=545 Too Quickly 55% Too Slowly 17% About Right 28% Don’t Know/Refusal <1%

What is a bigger concern for you, the public health impacts or the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic?

Answer Choices Duval Voters April[4] n= 381 Duval Voters June[5] n= 2,493 Duval Likely Voters October n=545 Public health impacts 70% 60% 63% Economic impacts 30% 40% 37% Don’t Know/Refusal <1% – 1%

Do you agree or disagree that face masks work to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus?

Answer Choices Duval Likely Voters n=545 Strongly Agree 63% Somewhat Agree 21% Somewhat Disagree 8% Strongly Disagree 9% Don’t Know/Refusal –

In your opinion, what is the most important problem facing Jacksonville?

Answer Choices Duval Likely Voters n=508 Education 12% Economy/Jobs 7% Access to healthcare 1% Crime 30% Improving downtown area 8% Race relations 10% Improving transportation and infrastructure 8% Reducing tax burden 3% Access to public transportation 1% Improving the environment 1% Improving storm infrastructure and drainage 2% Countywide high-speed internet <1% COVID-19 5% Access to housing 3% Corruption in local government 1% Something else 8%

In general, do you think the police in Jacksonville can be trusted to do the right thing:

Answer Choices Duval Voters, June[6] n=2,492 Duval Likely Voters, October n=545 All of the time 8% 13% Most of the time 46% 52% Some of the time 29% 28% Not very often at all 17% 7% Don’t Know/Refusal – 1%

Do you agree or disagree that black people and white people receive equal treatment from the police?

Answer Choices Duval Voters, June[7] n= 2,459 Duval Likely Voters, October n=545 Strongly Agree 15% 22% Somewhat Agree 21% 15% Somewhat Disagree 19% 14% Strongly Disagree 45% 49% Don’t Know/Refusal – <1%

Do you agree or disagree that Hispanic people and white people receive equal treatment from the police?

Answer Choices Duval Likely Voters n=545 Strongly Agree 22% Somewhat Agree 18% Somewhat Disagree 18% Strongly Disagree 42% Don’t Know/Refusal <1%

Do you think the deaths of black people during encounters with the police are isolated incidents or signs of a broader problem of systemic racism?

Answer Choices Duval Likely Voters, June[8] n=2,452 Duval Likely Voters, October n=545 Isolated incidents 41% 41% Signs of a broader problem of systemic racism 59% 58% Don’t Know/Refusal – <1%

Survey Demographics

What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?

Answer Choices Duval Likely Voters n=545 Less than High School Degree <1% High School Graduate 6% Some College 66% College Graduate 18% Postgraduate 9%

Age Duval Likely Voters n=545 18-24 8% 25-34 20% 35-44 16% 45-54 16% 55-64 18% 65 and older 22%

Race Duval Likely Voters n=545 White (Not Hispanic) 61% Black (Not Hispanic) 28% Hispanic 5% Other 7%

Sex Duval Likely Voters n=545 Male 45% Female 55%

Methodology

The UNF Fall Statewide Poll was conducted and sponsored by the Public Opinion

Research Lab at the University of North Florida from Thursday, October 1 through Sunday, October 4, 2020. The survey was administered through email via Qualtrics, an online survey platform. The sample frame was comprised of 863 registered likely voters in Congressional District 4, and 545 registered likely voters in Duval County, 18 years of age or older. Likely voters were determined a self-identified likelihood to vote. The email addresses used for this survey were sourced from the Florida’s Division of Elections October 2020 update and selected through the use of probability sampling among registered voters in the Florida voter file. A sample of Congressional District 4 was also used, including voters in Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns counties.

The margin of sampling error for the CD4 sample is +/-3.3 percentage points, and +/-4.2 percentage points for Duval County. Data were weighted by partisan registration, age, race, sex, education, geography and vote choice in 2016. Education weights were created from the Census’ 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) estimate for the percent of college-educated individuals in the state of Duval County. Partisan registration, sex, race, geographic and age weights were created from the October update of the Florida voter file to match the active registered voters in Florida.

There were no statistical adjustments made due to design effects. This study had a 2.5% response rate. This survey was directed by Dr. Michael Binder, UNF associate professor of political science.

[1] conducted in June 2020

[2] Data from PORL’s Jax Speaks Survey conducted in June 2020

[3] conducted in June 2020

[4] Data from the PORL COVID-19 survey conducted in April 2020.

[5] conducted in June 2020

[6] Data from PORL’s Jax Speaks Survey conducted in June 2020

[7] Data from PORL’s Jax Speaks Survey conducted in June 2020

[8] conducted in June 2020