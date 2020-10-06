Oct. 6 UNF Poll Questions And Results

President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden. Credit: Associated Press

The University of North Florida released a poll on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, asking likely Florida voters about the presidential race and a variety of other issues. Here are their responses:

Related

Presidential Race

N=Number of respondents

As you may know, there is a presidential election coming up on November 3rd. How likely are you to vote in the upcoming election?

Answer Choices Florida Voters n=3,207 Hispanic Oversample n=779 You will definitely vote 88% 87% You will probably vote 2% 4% You will probably not vote 1% 2% You will definitely not vote <1% 1% Already voted 9% 6% Don’t Know/Refusal – –

If you do vote, what method do you plan to use to vote in the upcoming November elections?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,799 Hispanic Oversample n=691 Vote in-person on election day 29% 24% Vote early in-person 29% 26% Vote by mail 42% 49% Don’t Know/Refusal <1% 1%

If the presidential election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump for the Republican Party and Joe Biden for the Democratic Party, who would you vote for?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=3,134 Hispanic Oversample n=744 Voted for Trump in 2016 n=1,166 Voted for Clinton in 2016 n=1,495 Donald Trump, REP 45% 39% 91% 6% Joe Biden, DEM 51% 54% 7% 93% Someone Else 1% 2% 1% 1% Don’t Know/Refusal 3% 5% 2% 1%

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters February[1] n=696 Florida Likely Voters October n=3,134 Donald Trump, REP 45% 45% Joe Biden, DEM 45% 51% Someone Else2 – 1% Don’t Know/Refusal 10% 3%

Do you agree or disagree that the results of the November presidential election will be fair and trustworthy?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=3,142 Hispanic Oversample n=745 Republican Likely Voters n=1,128 Democrat Likely Voters n=1,397 Strongly Agree 34% 39% 17% 51% Somewhat Agree 38% 36% 41% 35% Somewhat Disagree 18% 18% 25% 8% Strongly Disagree 10% 6% 16% 6% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 1% 1% <1%

How influential was the most recent presidential debate in your decision on who to vote for in the upcoming presidential election?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=3,142 Hispanic Oversample n=745 Very Influential 16% 26% Somewhat Influential 11% 13% Not Influential 73% 60% Don’t Know/Refusal <1% 1%

If the November 2020 general election were held today, and the following measures were on the ballot, how would you vote:

No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VI, Section 2

Citizenship Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections

This amendment provides that only United States Citizens who are at least eighteen years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote, as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election.

Because the proposed amendment is not expected to result in any changes to the voter registration process in Florida, it will have no impact on state or local government costs or revenue. Further, it will have no effect on the state’s economy.

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=3,091 Hispanic Oversample n=727 Yes 78% 80% No 18% 18% Don’t Know/Refusal 2% 2%

No. 2 Constitutional Amendment Article X, Section 24

Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage

Raises minimum wage to $10.00 per hour effective October 30th, 2021. Each October 30th thereafter, minimum wage shall increase by $1.00 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15.00 per hour on October 30th, 2026. From that point forward, future minimum wage increases shall revert to being adjusted annually for inflation starting October 30th, 2027.

State and local government costs will increase to comply with the new minimum wage levels.

Additional annual wage costs will be approximately $16 million in 2022, increasing to about $540 million in 2027 and thereafter. Government actions to mitigate these costs are unlikely to produce material savings. Other government costs and revenue impacts, both positive and negative, are not quantifiable.

THIS PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A NET

NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE STATE BUDGET. THIS IMPACT MAY RESULT IN HIGHER TAXES OR A LOSS OF GOVERNMENT SERVICES IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN A BALANCED STATE BUDGET AS REQUIRED BY THE CONSTITUTION.

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=3,055 Hispanic Oversample n=711 Yes 60% 70% No 37% 29% Don’t Know/Refusal 3% 1%

No. 3 Constitutional Amendment Article VI, Section 5

All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor, and Cabinet

Allows all registered voters to vote in primaries for state legislature, governor, and cabinet regardless of political party affiliation. All candidates for an office, including party nominated candidates, appear on the same primary ballot. Two highest vote getters advance to general election. If only two candidates qualify, no primary is held and winner is determined in general election. Candidate’s party affiliation may appear on ballot as provided by law. Effective January 1, 2024.

It is probable that the proposed amendment will result in additional local government costs to conduct elections in Florida. The Financial Impact Estimating Conference projects that the combined costs across counties will range from $5.2 million to $5.8 million for each of the first three election cycles occurring in even-numbered years after the amendment’s effective date, with the costs for each of the intervening years dropping to less than $450,000. With respect to state costs for oversight, the additional costs for administering elections are expected to be minimal. Further, there are no revenues linked to voting in Florida. Since there is no impact on state costs or revenues, there will be no impact on the state’s budget. While the proposed amendment will result in an increase in local expenditures, this change is expected to be below the threshold that would produce a statewide economic impact.

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,994 Hispanic Oversample n=684 Yes 58% 67% No 36% 26% Don’t Know/Refusal 6% 7%

No. 4 Constitutional Amendment Article XI, Sections 5 and 7

Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments

Requires all proposed amendments or revisions to the state constitution to be approved by the voters in two elections, instead of one, in order to take effect. The proposal applies the current thresholds for passage to each of the two elections.

It is probable that the proposed amendment will result in additional state and local government costs to conduct elections in Florida. Overall, these costs will vary from election cycle to election cycle depending on the unique circumstances of each ballot and cannot be estimated at this time. The key factors determining cost include the number of amendments appearing for the second time on each ballot and the length of those amendments. Since the maximum state cost is likely less than $1 million per cycle but the impact cannot be discretely quantified, the change to the state’s budget is unknown. Similarly, the economic impact cannot be modelled, although the spending increase is expected to be below the threshold that would produce a statewide economic impact. Because there are no revenues linked to voting in Florida, there will be no impact on government taxes or fees.

THE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS AMENDMENT CANNOT BE DETERMINED DUE TO AMBIGUITIES AND UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING THE AMENDMENT’S IMPACT.

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,943 Hispanic Oversample n=665 Yes 41% 45% No 52% 47% Don’t Know/Refusal 7% 8%

No. 5 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII

Limitations on Homestead Property Tax Assessments; increased portability period to transfer accrued benefit

Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective January 1, 2021, to increase, from 2 years to 3 years, the period of time during which accrued Save-Our-Homes benefits may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead.

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,928 Hispanic Oversample n=657 Yes 67% 72% No 26% 21% Don’t Know/Refusal 7% 7%

No. 6 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 6 and Article XII

Ad Valorem Tax Discount for Spouses of Certain Deceased Veterans Who Had Permanent, Combat-Related Disabilities

Provides that the homestead property tax discount for certain veterans with permanent combatrelated disabilities carries over to such veteran’s surviving spouse who holds legal or beneficial title to, and who permanently resides on, the homestead property, until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the property. The discount may be transferred to a new homestead property of the surviving spouse under certain conditions. The amendment takes effect January 1, 2021.

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,913 Hispanic Oversample n=646 Yes 88% 89% No 8% 6% Don’t Know/Refusal 4% 5%

Below is a list of people, please select whether you approve or disapprove of the job each are doing.

President Donald Trump:

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,902 Hispanic Oversample n=642 Strongly Approve 37% 32% Somewhat Approve 9% 8% Somewhat Disapprove 3% 6% Strongly Disapprove 50% 53% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 1%

Senator Rick Scott:

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,902 Hispanic Oversample n=642 Strongly Approve 24% 22% Somewhat Approve 21% 21% Somewhat Disapprove 13% 15% Strongly Disapprove 40% 39% Don’t Know/Refusal 3% 4%

Senator Marco Rubio:

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,902 Hispanic Oversample n=642 Strongly Approve 22% 24% Somewhat Approve 24% 17% Somewhat Disapprove 16% 13% Strongly Disapprove 35% 42% Don’t Know/Refusal 2% 3%

Governor Ron DeSantis:

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,902 Hispanic Oversample n=642 Strongly Approve 34% 27% Somewhat Approve 13% 12% Somewhat Disapprove 8% 8% Strongly Disapprove 43% 50% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 2%

As you may have heard, President Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Which of the following scenarios would you like to see happen?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,897 Hispanic Oversample n=639 The Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett prior to the election on Nov. 3rd 42% 36% The Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett after the election on November 3rd, but before the new Senate and President are sworn in in January 5% 4% The person that wins the presidential election in November should nominate a justice and the newly elected Senate should confirm that candidate in January or February 52% 59% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 1%

Do you think the federal government is doing too much to support the economy during the pandemic, not doing enough to support the economy during the pandemic, or is doing about the right amount?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,890 Hispanic Oversample n=636 Too Much 9% 9% Not Enough 61% 66% About Right 29% 24% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 1%

Do you think the Florida state government is doing too much to support the economy during the pandemic, not doing enough to support the economy during the pandemic, or is doing about the right amount?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,890 Hispanic Oversample n=636 Too Much 6% 5% Not Enough 59% 68% About Right 34% 25% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 1%

Do you think Florida is moving too slowly or too quickly to ease social distancing restrictions and reopen, or is it about right?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,884 Hispanic Oversample n=635 Too Quickly 52% 55% Too Slowly 16% 17% About Right 32% 28% Don’t Know/Refusal <1% <1%

What is a bigger concern for you, the public health impacts or the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters April[2] n=3,244 Florida Likely Voters October n=2,884 Hispanic Oversample n=635 Public health impacts 67% 57% 61% Economic impacts 31% 43% 39% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 1% 1%

Do you agree or disagree that face masks work to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,884 Hispanic Oversample n=635 Strongly Agree 63% 68% Somewhat Agree 19% 19% Somewhat Disagree 9% 5% Strongly Disagree 10% 8% Don’t Know/Refusal <1% <1%

Do you agree or disagree that black people and white people receive equal treatment from the police?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,882 Hispanic Oversample n=635 Strongly Agree 24% 27% Somewhat Agree 19% 13% Somewhat Disagree 14% 13% Strongly Disagree 42% 46% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 1%

Do you agree or disagree that Hispanic people and white people receive equal treatment from the police?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,882 Hispanic Oversample n=635 Strongly Agree 25% 27% Somewhat Agree 22% 15% Somewhat Disagree 22% 18% Strongly Disagree 31% 38% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 1%

Do you think the deaths of black people during encounters with the police are isolated incidents or signs of a broader problem of systemic racism?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,877 Hispanic Oversample n=632 Isolated incidents 46% 39% Signs of a broader problem of systemic racism 53% 60% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 2%

Thinking about how the immigration issue might affect your vote for major offices, would you –

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,877 Hispanic Oversample n=632 Born in the U.S. n=257 Born outside the U.S. n=372 Only vote for a candidate who shares your views on immigration 22% 25% 27% 23% Consider a candidate’s position on immigration as just one of many important factors 72% 67% 68% 67% Not see immigration as a major issue 6% 7% 5% 9% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 1% – 1%

Do you support or oppose each of the following proposals:

Building a physical wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,875 Hispanic Oversample n=632 Born in the U.S. n=257 Born outside the U.S. n=372 Strongly Support 38% 28% 24% 33% Somewhat Support 11% 13% 13% 13% Somewhat Support 9% 9% 9% 9% Strongly Support 42% 48% 55% 43% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 2% – 2%

Allowing undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. the chance to become U.S. citizens if they meet certain requirements over a period of time

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,875 Hispanic Oversample n=632 Born in the U.S. n=257 Born outside the U.S. n=372 Strongly Support 52% 57% 63% 53% Somewhat Support 26% 24% 19% 29% Somewhat Support 9% 5% 6% 3% Strongly Support 12% 12% 11% 14% Don’t Know/Refusal 1% 2% – 1.5%

Closing federal immigration detention centers

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=2,875 Hispanic Oversample n=632 Born in the U.S. n=257 Born outside the U.S. n=372 Strongly Support 34% 40% 49% 33% Somewhat Support 20% 15% 9% 21% Somewhat Support 18% 17% 14% 19% Strongly Support 26% 26% 26% 26% Don’t Know/Refusal 2% 2% 1% 3%

Survey Demographics

What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=3,142 Hispanic Oversample n=745 Less than High School Degree 1% 3% High School Graduate 13% 12% Some College 57% 54% College Graduate 18% 18% Postgraduate 14% 13%

Thinking back to the 2016 Presidential Election, who did you vote for?

Answer Choices Florida Likely Voters n=3,111 Hispanic Oversample n=738 Hillary Clinton 42% 48% Donald Trump 42% 32% Someone Else 3% 3% Didn’t vote 12% 17%

Age Florida Likely Voters n=3,142 Hispanic Oversample n=745 18-24 8% 11% 25-34 16% 19% 35-44 15% 17% 45-54 15% 18% 55-64 18% 15% 65 and older 29% 20%

Race Florida Likely Voters n=3,142 White (Not Hispanic) 63% Black (Not Hispanic) 14% Hispanic 16% Other 8%

Hispanic [Only asked of Hispanic voters] Hispanic Likely Voters n=745 Colombian 3% Cuban 6% Mexican 29% Puerto Rican 5% Venezuelan 19% Something Else 33% Don’t Know/Refusal 3%

Born in the U.S. Hispanic Likely Voters n=745 Yes 50% No 49% Don’t Know/Refusal 1%

Sex Florida Likely Voters n=3,142 Hispanic Oversample n=745 Male 47% 46% Female 53% 54%

Survey Language Florida Likely Voters n=3,142 Hispanic Oversample n=745 English 98% 86% Spanish 2% 14%

Methodology

The UNF Fall Statewide Poll was conducted and sponsored by the Public Opinion

Research Lab at the University of North Florida from Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 4, 2020. The survey was administered through email via Qualtrics, an online survey platform. The sample frame was comprised of 3,142 registered likely voters in Florida, 18 years of age or older. Likely voters were determined through a self-identified likelihood to vote, and 81% of respondents voted in the 2018 Florida General election. The email addresses used for this survey were sourced from the Florida’s Division of Elections October 2020 update and selected through the use of probability sampling among registered voters in the Florida voter file. Respondents who indicated that they would “definitely vote,” or “already voted” were included in the sample. An oversample of Hispanic voters across Florida were also included.

The margin of sampling error for the total sample is +/-1.8 percentage points. Data were weighted by partisan registration, age, race, sex, education, and geography. Education weights were created from the Census’ 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) estimate for the percent of college-educated individuals in the state of Florida, approximately 29%. Partisan registration, sex, race, and age weights were created from the October update of the Florida voter file to match the active registered voters in Florida. These demographic characteristics were pulled from the voter file list. Voters were also weighted by education and 2016 vote choice.

To ensure a representative sample of registered voters, the 10 Florida designated market areas were stratified. Quotas were placed on each of these stratified areas to ensure a proportionate number of completed surveys from across the state. Due to the unique population of Miami-Dade County, it was separated to create 11 strata from the 10 designated media markets.

All weighted demographic variables were applied using the SPSS version 26 rake weighting function. There were no statistical adjustments made due to design effects. This study had a 1.3% response rate. This survey was directed by Dr. Michael Binder, UNF associate professor of political science.