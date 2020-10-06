Oct. 6 UNF Poll Questions And Results

President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden. Credit: Associated Press

The University of North Florida released a poll on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, asking likely Florida voters about the presidential race and a variety of other issues. Here are their responses:

    • Presidential Race

    N=Number of respondents

    As you may know, there is a presidential election coming up on November 3rd. How likely are you to vote in the upcoming election?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Voters n=3,207Hispanic Oversample n=779
    You will definitely vote88%87%
    You will probably vote2%4%
    You will probably not vote1%2%
    You will definitely not vote<1%1%
    Already voted9%6%
    Don’t Know/Refusal

    If you do vote, what method do you plan to use to vote in the upcoming November elections? 

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,799Hispanic Oversample n=691
    Vote in-person on election day29%24%
    Vote early in-person29%26%
    Vote by mail42%49%
    Don’t Know/Refusal<1%1%

    If the presidential election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump for the Republican Party and Joe Biden for the Democratic Party, who would you vote for?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=3,134Hispanic Oversample n=744Voted for Trump in 2016 n=1,166Voted for Clinton in 2016 n=1,495
    Donald Trump, REP45%39%91%6%
    Joe Biden, DEM51%54%7%93%
    Someone Else 1%2%1%1%
    Don’t Know/Refusal3%5%2%1%
    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters February[1] n=696Florida Likely Voters October n=3,134
    Donald Trump, REP45%45%
    Joe Biden, DEM45%51%
    Someone Else21%
    Don’t Know/Refusal10%3%

    Do you agree or disagree that the results of the November presidential election will be fair and trustworthy?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=3,142Hispanic Oversample n=745Republican Likely Voters n=1,128Democrat Likely Voters n=1,397
    Strongly Agree34%39%17%51%
    Somewhat Agree38%36%41%35%
    Somewhat Disagree18%18%25%8%
    Strongly Disagree10%6%16%6%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%1%1%<1%

    How influential was the most recent presidential debate in your decision on who to vote for in the upcoming presidential election?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=3,142Hispanic Oversample n=745
    Very Influential16%26%
    Somewhat Influential11%13%
    Not Influential73%60%
    Don’t Know/Refusal<1%1%

    If the November 2020 general election were held today, and the following measures were on the ballot, how would you vote:

    No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VI, Section 2

    Citizenship Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections

    This amendment provides that only United States Citizens who are at least eighteen years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote, as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election. 

    Because the proposed amendment is not expected to result in any changes to the voter registration process in Florida, it will have no impact on state or local government costs or revenue. Further, it will have no effect on the state’s economy.

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=3,091Hispanic Oversample n=727
    Yes78%80%
    No18%18%
    Don’t Know/Refusal2%2%

    No. 2 Constitutional Amendment Article X, Section 24 

    Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage 

    Raises minimum wage to $10.00 per hour effective October 30th, 2021. Each October 30th thereafter, minimum wage shall increase by $1.00 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15.00 per hour on October 30th, 2026. From that point forward, future minimum wage increases shall revert to being adjusted annually for inflation starting October 30th, 2027. 

    State and local government costs will increase to comply with the new minimum wage levels.

    Additional annual wage costs will be approximately $16 million in 2022, increasing to about $540 million in 2027 and thereafter. Government actions to mitigate these costs are unlikely to produce material savings. Other government costs and revenue impacts, both positive and negative, are not quantifiable.

    THIS PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A NET

    NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE STATE BUDGET. THIS IMPACT MAY RESULT IN HIGHER TAXES OR A LOSS OF GOVERNMENT SERVICES IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN A BALANCED STATE BUDGET AS REQUIRED BY THE CONSTITUTION.

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=3,055Hispanic Oversample n=711
    Yes60%70%
    No37%29%
    Don’t Know/Refusal3%1%

    No. 3 Constitutional Amendment Article VI, Section 5 

    All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor, and Cabinet

    Allows all registered voters to vote in primaries for state legislature, governor, and cabinet regardless of political party affiliation. All candidates for an office, including party nominated candidates, appear on the same primary ballot. Two highest vote getters advance to general election. If only two candidates qualify, no primary is held and winner is determined in general election. Candidate’s party affiliation may appear on ballot as provided by law. Effective January 1, 2024. 

    It is probable that the proposed amendment will result in additional local government costs to conduct elections in Florida. The Financial Impact Estimating Conference projects that the combined costs across counties will range from $5.2 million to $5.8 million for each of the first three election cycles occurring in even-numbered years after the amendment’s effective date, with the costs for each of the intervening years dropping to less than $450,000. With respect to state costs for oversight, the additional costs for administering elections are expected to be minimal. Further, there are no revenues linked to voting in Florida. Since there is no impact on state costs or revenues, there will be no impact on the state’s budget. While the proposed amendment will result in an increase in local expenditures, this change is expected to be below the threshold that would produce a statewide economic impact.

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,994Hispanic Oversample n=684
    Yes58%67%
    No36%26%
    Don’t Know/Refusal6%7%

    No. 4 Constitutional Amendment Article XI, Sections 5 and 7

    Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments

    Requires all proposed amendments or revisions to the state constitution to be approved by the voters in two elections, instead of one, in order to take effect. The proposal applies the current thresholds for passage to each of the two elections. 

    It is probable that the proposed amendment will result in additional state and local government costs to conduct elections in Florida. Overall, these costs will vary from election cycle to election cycle depending on the unique circumstances of each ballot and cannot be estimated at this time. The key factors determining cost include the number of amendments appearing for the second time on each ballot and the length of those amendments. Since the maximum state cost is likely less than $1 million per cycle but the impact cannot be discretely quantified, the change to the state’s budget is unknown. Similarly, the economic impact cannot be modelled, although the spending increase is expected to be below the threshold that would produce a statewide economic impact. Because there are no revenues linked to voting in Florida, there will be no impact on government taxes or fees. 

    THE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS AMENDMENT CANNOT BE DETERMINED DUE TO AMBIGUITIES AND UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING THE AMENDMENT’S IMPACT. 

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,943Hispanic Oversample n=665
    Yes41%45%
    No52%47%
    Don’t Know/Refusal7%8%

    No. 5 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII 

    Limitations on Homestead Property Tax Assessments; increased portability period to transfer accrued benefit 

    Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective January 1, 2021, to increase, from 2 years to 3 years, the period of time during which accrued Save-Our-Homes benefits may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead.

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,928Hispanic Oversample n=657
    Yes67%72%
    No26%21%
    Don’t Know/Refusal7%7%

    No. 6 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 6 and Article XII

    Ad Valorem Tax Discount for Spouses of Certain Deceased Veterans Who Had Permanent, Combat-Related Disabilities 

    Provides that the homestead property tax discount for certain veterans with permanent combatrelated disabilities carries over to such veteran’s surviving spouse who holds legal or beneficial title to, and who permanently resides on, the homestead property, until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the property. The discount may be transferred to a new homestead property of the surviving spouse under certain conditions. The amendment takes effect January 1, 2021.

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,913Hispanic Oversample n=646
    Yes88%89%
    No8%6%
    Don’t Know/Refusal4%5%

    Below is a list of people, please select whether you approve or disapprove of the job each are doing.

    President Donald Trump:

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,902Hispanic Oversample n=642
    Strongly Approve37%32%
    Somewhat Approve9%8%
    Somewhat Disapprove3%6%
    Strongly Disapprove50%53%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%1%

    Senator Rick Scott:

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,902Hispanic Oversample n=642
    Strongly Approve24%22%
    Somewhat Approve21%21%
    Somewhat Disapprove13%15%
    Strongly Disapprove40%39%
    Don’t Know/Refusal3%4%

    Senator Marco Rubio:

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,902Hispanic Oversample n=642
    Strongly Approve22%24%
    Somewhat Approve24%17%
    Somewhat Disapprove16%13%
    Strongly Disapprove35%42%
    Don’t Know/Refusal2%3%

    Governor Ron DeSantis:

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,902Hispanic Oversample n=642
    Strongly Approve34%27%
    Somewhat Approve13%12%
    Somewhat Disapprove8%8%
    Strongly Disapprove43%50%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%2%

    As you may have heard, President Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Which of the following scenarios would you like to see happen?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,897Hispanic Oversample n=639
    The Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett prior to the election on Nov. 3rd42%36%
    The Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett after the election on November 3rd, but before the new Senate and President are sworn in in January5%4%
    The person that wins the presidential election in November should nominate a justice and the newly elected Senate should confirm that candidate in January or February52%59%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%1%

    Do you think the federal government is doing too much to support the economy during the pandemic, not doing enough to support the economy during the pandemic, or is doing about the right amount? 

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,890Hispanic Oversample n=636
    Too Much9%9%
    Not Enough61%66%
    About Right29%24%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%1%

    Do you think the Florida state government is doing too much to support the economy during the pandemic, not doing enough to support the economy during the pandemic, or is doing about the right amount?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,890Hispanic Oversample n=636
    Too Much6%5%
    Not Enough59%68%
    About Right34%25%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%1%

    Do you think Florida is moving too slowly or too quickly to ease social distancing restrictions and reopen, or is it about right?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,884Hispanic Oversample n=635
    Too Quickly52%55%
    Too Slowly16%17%
    About Right32%28%
    Don’t Know/Refusal<1%<1%

    What is a bigger concern for you, the public health impacts or the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters  April[2]  n=3,244Florida Likely Voters  October  n=2,884Hispanic Oversample n=635
    Public health impacts67%57%61%
    Economic impacts31%43%39%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%1%1%

    Do you agree or disagree that face masks work to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,884Hispanic Oversample n=635
    Strongly Agree63%68%
    Somewhat Agree19%19%
    Somewhat Disagree9%5%
    Strongly Disagree10%8%
    Don’t Know/Refusal<1%<1%

    Do you agree or disagree that black people and white people receive equal treatment from the police?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,882Hispanic Oversample n=635
    Strongly Agree24%27%
    Somewhat Agree19%13%
    Somewhat Disagree14%13%
    Strongly Disagree42%46%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%1%

    Do you agree or disagree that Hispanic people and white people receive equal treatment from the police?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,882Hispanic Oversample n=635
    Strongly Agree25%27%
    Somewhat Agree22%15%
    Somewhat Disagree22%18%
    Strongly Disagree31%38%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%1%

    Do you think the deaths of black people during encounters with the police are isolated incidents or signs of a broader problem of systemic racism?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,877Hispanic Oversample n=632
    Isolated incidents46%39%
    Signs of a broader problem of systemic racism53%60%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%2%

    Thinking about how the immigration issue might affect your vote for major offices, would you – 

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,877Hispanic Oversample n=632Born in the U.S. n=257Born outside the U.S.  n=372
    Only vote for a candidate who shares your views on immigration22%25%27%23%
    Consider a candidate’s position on immigration as just one of many important factors72%67%68%67%
    Not see immigration as a major issue6%7%5%9%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%1%1%

    Do you support or oppose each of the following proposals:

    Building a physical wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border 

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,875Hispanic Oversample n=632Born in the U.S. n=257Born outside the U.S.  n=372
    Strongly Support38%28%24%33%
    Somewhat Support11%13%13%13%
    Somewhat Support9%9%9%9%
    Strongly Support42%48%55%43%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%2%2%

    Allowing undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. the chance to become U.S. citizens if they meet certain requirements over a period of time 

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,875Hispanic Oversample n=632Born in the U.S. n=257Born outside the U.S.  n=372
    Strongly Support52%57%63%53%
    Somewhat Support26%24%19%29%
    Somewhat Support9%5%6%3%
    Strongly Support12%12%11%14%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%2%1.5%

    Closing federal immigration detention centers 

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=2,875Hispanic Oversample n=632Born in the U.S. n=257Born outside the U.S.  n=372
    Strongly Support34%40%49%33%
    Somewhat Support20%15%9%21%
    Somewhat Support18%17%14%19%
    Strongly Support26%26%26%26%
    Don’t Know/Refusal2%2%1%3%

    Survey Demographics

    What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=3,142Hispanic Oversample n=745
    Less than High School Degree1%3%
    High School Graduate13%12%
    Some College57%54%
    College Graduate18%18%
    Postgraduate14%13%

    Thinking back to the 2016 Presidential Election, who did you vote for?

    Answer ChoicesFlorida Likely Voters n=3,111Hispanic Oversample n=738
    Hillary Clinton42%48%
    Donald Trump42%32%
    Someone Else3%3%
    Didn’t vote12%17%
    AgeFlorida Likely Voters n=3,142Hispanic Oversample n=745
    18-248%11%
    25-3416%19%
    35-4415%17%
    45-5415%18%
    55-6418%15%
    65 and older29%20%
    RaceFlorida Likely Voters n=3,142
    White (Not Hispanic) 63%
    Black (Not Hispanic)14%
    Hispanic16%
    Other8%
    Hispanic [Only asked of Hispanic voters]Hispanic Likely Voters n=745
    Colombian3%
    Cuban6%
    Mexican29%
    Puerto Rican5%
    Venezuelan19%
    Something Else33%
    Don’t Know/Refusal3%
    Born in the U.S.Hispanic Likely Voters n=745
    Yes50%
    No49%
    Don’t Know/Refusal1%
    SexFlorida Likely Voters n=3,142Hispanic Oversample n=745
    Male47%46%
    Female53%54%
    Survey LanguageFlorida Likely Voters n=3,142Hispanic Oversample n=745
    English98%86%
    Spanish2%14%

    Methodology

    The UNF Fall Statewide Poll was conducted and sponsored by the Public Opinion

    Research Lab at the University of North Florida from Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 4, 2020. The survey was administered through email via Qualtrics, an online survey platform. The sample frame was comprised of 3,142 registered likely voters in Florida, 18 years of age or older. Likely voters were determined through a self-identified likelihood to vote, and 81% of respondents voted in the 2018 Florida General election. The email addresses used for this survey were sourced from the Florida’s Division of Elections October 2020 update and selected through the use of probability sampling among registered voters in the Florida voter file. Respondents who indicated that they would “definitely vote,” or “already voted” were included in the sample. An oversample of Hispanic voters across Florida were also included.

    The margin of sampling error for the total sample is +/-1.8 percentage points. Data were weighted by partisan registration, age, race, sex, education, and geography. Education weights were created from the Census’ 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) estimate for the percent of college-educated individuals in the state of Florida, approximately 29%. Partisan registration, sex, race, and age weights were created from the October update of the Florida voter file to match the active registered voters in Florida. These demographic characteristics were pulled from the voter file list.  Voters were also weighted by education and 2016 vote choice.

    To ensure a representative sample of registered voters, the 10 Florida designated market areas were stratified. Quotas were placed on each of these stratified areas to ensure a proportionate number of completed surveys from across the state. Due to the unique population of Miami-Dade County, it was separated to create 11 strata from the 10 designated media markets. 

    All weighted demographic variables were applied using the SPSS version 26 rake weighting function. There were no statistical adjustments made due to design effects. This study had a 1.3% response rate. This survey was directed by Dr. Michael Binder, UNF associate professor of political science. 