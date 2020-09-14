Media Contact:

WJCT Expands At-Home Learning Broadcast and Digital Resources, Providing Educational Access for Educators, Parents, and Students Across Northeast Florida

TV programs support at-home learning for PreK-12th grade; digital resources provide educators and families with learning options for new school routines

Jacksonville, FL September 14, 2020 – As First Coast families adapt to a new school year unlike any other, WJCT is expanding its support for educators, parents and caregivers with a suite of mostly free, high-quality, accessible educational media resources. All information about programming and resources is available at wjct.org/education.

Since March, WJCT has aired the At-Home Learning Service (for learners grades 6-12), on WJCT World Channel 7.5, which is available to all homes free of charge with an antenna. Starting Monday, September 14, 2020, WJCT will simulcast this block of educational programming on WJCT More! Channel 7.4 which is also accessible on Comcast 212. In conjunction with these programs, viewers can find a schedule online at wjct.org/education with links to at-home learning resources that educators can use to supplement distance learning plans, and parents can use to provide added enrichment and support for children’s educational needs.

The WJCT PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel 7.3 (Comcast 211) will continue to provide the engaging and educational programming families count on for young learners ages 2-8. A new schedule begins October 5 with the integration of the newest addition to PBS KIDS family, Elinor Wonders Why, which aims to encourage children to follow their curiosity, ask questions when they don’t understand and find answers using science inquiry skills.

WJCT’s suite of educational resources for educators also includes the TEACH Conference, scheduled for March 20, 2021 at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel. This day-long conference for educators will feature a keynote address by Ron Clark, a nationally recognized educator and founder of the Ron Clark Academy, as well as breakout sessions led by educators.

WJCT reaches a majority of Northeast Florida households with a deep trove of digital resources (including Florida PBS LearningMedia, pbskids.org, PBS KIDS for Parents) designed to support both in-school and at-home learning for students. This programming was critical at the end of the 2019-2020 school year as local safer-at-home initiatives were implemented, and will continue to play a significant role in modified learning plans for the new year. During the school closures due to Covid‐19, the number of users accessing Florida PBS LearningMedia increased by 206% from February to April 2020.

“We have a deep commitment to fostering learning, and these unique times have caused us to make even more resources available to children, parents, and educators” said WJCT President and CEO, David McGowan. “We’re gratified that these tools have been used widely and our local team has been working diligently throughout the summer to present this expanded lineup of standards-based resources accessible to all.”

Other free educational assets for educators and parents include:

BROADCAST

WJCT PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel: Anytime access to more than 20 series aligned to curriculum goals – from science and math, to literacy and life lessons. Available on-air via WJCT PBS KIDS 24.7 channel 7.3 (Comcast 211), livestreaming on the PBS KIDS Video app and at pbskids.org.

Anytime access to more than 20 series aligned to curriculum goals – from science and math, to literacy and life lessons. Available on-air via WJCT PBS KIDS 24.7 channel 7.3 (Comcast 211), livestreaming on the PBS KIDS Video app and at pbskids.org. WJCT WORLD and WJCT More! Channels: From noon to 5PM ET on weekdays, programs on math, science, social studies and English language arts, curated by educators and aligned to related digital resources on PBS LearningMedia.

DIGITAL AND PRINTABLE RESOURCES

Florida PBS LearningMedia: Educators, parents, and students can find at-home learning resources connected to current broadcast programming, professional learning support, lesson planning kits and more in the PreK-12 Resources for New School Routines (florida.pbslearningmedia.org/collection/new-school-routines/) collection, which will continue to be updated.

Educators, parents, and students can find at-home learning resources connected to current broadcast programming, professional learning support, lesson planning kits and more in the PreK-12 Resources for New School Routines (florida.pbslearningmedia.org/collection/new-school-routines/) collection, which will continue to be updated. PBS KIDS for Parents : Parents can find tips, resources, printables, an Activity Finder and more tools for learning at home with young children, including a special “Learn at Home with PBS KIDS” collection and “Learn at Home” Bingo at pbs.org/parents.

: Parents can find tips, resources, printables, an Activity Finder and more tools for learning at home with young children, including a special “Learn at Home with PBS KIDS” collection and “Learn at Home” Bingo at pbs.org/parents. pbskids.org & PBS KIDS Video App: Full episodes, clips, games and more educational tools for kids 2-8.

NEWSLETTERS

WJCT Kids Connect Newsletter: Weekly local newsletter for parents, delivered every Monday to help keep everyone entertained and learning. To sign up, visit wjct.org/education/parents/.

Weekly local newsletter for parents, delivered every Monday to help keep everyone entertained and learning. To sign up, visit wjct.org/education/parents/. Florida PBS LearningMedia Newsletter: A weekly newsletter for educators PreK through 12th grade, showcasing digital offerings that support new school routines. To sign up, visit florida.pbslearningmedia.org.

