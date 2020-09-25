Media Contact:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WJCT Announces New Additions to Board of Trustees

Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., Hugh Greene and James L. Liang elected at annual meeting; Matt Rapp becomes Chairperson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – September 24, 2020 – WJCT today announced three additions to its Board of Trustees, as the community-owned and operated public media organization officially confirmed approval for Dr. A Zachary Faison, Jr., Hugh Greene and James L. Liang to their first three-year terms at its September 24 annual meeting.

Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr. holds the title of the youngest President of a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) ever in the United States. As President and CEO of Edward Waters College, the state of Florida’s first independent institution of higher learning and Florida’s first higher educational institution established for the purpose of educating African-Americans, he led the conceptualization, development and implementation of an ambitious institutional strategic plan: Eminence 2025. He has also raised the admission standard, stabilized the institution’s enrollment, secured funding for new academic programs and campus improvements. Dr. Faison holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Albany State University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia School of Law. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of JEA, is a trustee member of the JAX Chamber, a member of the Jacksonville Civic Council, Leadership Jacksonville, and the Rotary Club of Jacksonville, and an institutional director of the UNCF board. His accomplishments have been recognized through his selection to The Business Journals (Influencers: Rising Stars 100); the National Bar Association (Top 40 Attorneys Under 40); the Jacksonville Business Journal (Top 40 Under 40); and distinguished alumni awards from his alma maters.

Hugh Greene joins WJCT’s Board of Trustees following a long and successful career with Baptist Health, where he served as the President and Chief Executive Officer. Greene also held the role of CEO of Coastal Community Health. He currently serves on two private equity boards in the healthcare industry, as well as the board for Ameris Bank. Previously, he has held board service roles for Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc., The Jacksonville Bank, the corporate Board of PSS World Medical (NASDAQ), the JAX Chamber, Sulzbacher, the Jacksonville Public Education Fund, United Way of Northeast Florida, and the Florida Hospital Association. Greene was named one of the area’s 12 “Ultimate CEOs” by the Jacksonville Business Journal and was inducted into the First Coast Business Hall of Fame. Greene has a master’s degree in Health Administration from the Medical College of Virginia, a master’s degree of Divinity from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from Jacksonville University.

James L. Liang is an Operating Partner for Updata Partners. He has more than 30 years of experience in both investment banking and corporate executive banking, including over 12 years at Morgan Stanley, where he advised and worked with technology companies while running the Technology Investment banking group. Liang also served as the head of strategy of IBM’s global services business, and as Amdocs’ Senior Vice President for Strategy and Corporate Development. Liang now invests in early stage companies and assists portfolio companies with operations such as business strategy, sales strategy, budgeting, capital raising and negotiating. He received his Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Brown University, and an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

During the same meeting, Matthew Rapp was confirmed as the Chair of the Board of Trustees for the 2021-2023 fiscal years. Rapp is the Senior Vice President of Championship Management for the PGA Tour.

“I am delighted to welcome such an esteemed group of community leaders to our board of trustees,” said David McGowan, WJCT’s President and CEO. I look forward to working with them, and the full board, to continue moving WJCT forward in realizing our goals of service to our community in education, journalism, public safety, and the arts.”

