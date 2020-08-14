Tune In: WJCT News 89.9 Has You Covered

WJCT NEWS 89.9 IS NOW ALL NEWS/TALK RADIO

PROVIDING TRUSTWORTHY AND UP-TO-DATE COVERAGE AROUND-THE-CLOCK

WJCT is expanding its programming to bring Northeast Florida 13 new shows and delivering additional local midday newscasts from our award-winning newsroom to provide the latest happenings in your community! WJCT News 89.9 features America’s most popular radio programs, Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and invites you to join the conversation every weekday on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross spotlighting the region’s biggest stories, civic and community leaders, and more. The new weekend lineup adds fresh shows like Fresh Air Weekend, New Yorker Radio Hour, and It’s Been a Minute. WJCT News 89.9 is available anytime and anywhere on the WJCT app and online at wjct.org.

See our full schedule at wjct.org.