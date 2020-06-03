Media Contact: Media Contact:

WJCT to Convert 89.9 FM to All News/Talk Format and Change Name on July 13, 2020

Conversion will expand local journalism and bring 13 new shows to Northeast Florida airwaves; station will be known as WJCT News 89.9

Jacksonville, Fla. – June 4, 2020 – WJCT today announced it will convert 89.9 FM, its flagship radio station, to an all news/talk format, and the station will be identified as WJCT News 89.9 effective July 13, 2020.

This conversion will expand WJCT’s local journalism with additional midday newscasts of local reporting by the organization’s news team. Thirteen new national programs from a range of producers will also be added to the station’s weekly schedule.

This announcement follows a period of sustained audience growth across all of WJCT News’ platforms, including on 89.9 FM, online at wjct.org and on the WJCT app. WJCT News covers stories throughout Northeast Florida; shares breaking news from partner news outlets such as The Florida Times-Union, News4Jax and the Jacksonville Daily Record; and produces original digital media such as the magazine ADAPT and the Odd Ball and VOIDCAST podcasts.

The average number of weekly listeners consuming news has continued to grow recently, the continuation of a long-term trend. WJCT anticipates further growth across its platforms, as consumers seek trustworthy coverage of topics of local and national importance like the coronavirus, hurricane season and the 2020 election season.

“The growing need for sources of news and information that are deeply thoughtful, unfailing in the pursuit of truth and universally available has never been clearer than it is now,” said David McGowan, President & CEO of WJCT. “The Jacksonville area in Northeast Florida, a region with an ever-more diverse citizenry, requires a healthy range of news sources to inform critical decisions about our shared future.”



New programs coming to 89.9 FM starting July 13 include the following; to view the updated schedule, visit wjct.org/radiopreview:

PBS News Hour from PBS, every Monday through Friday at 9 p.m.

from PBS, every Monday through Friday at 9 p.m. Thin k from KERA in Texas, every Monday through Friday at 10 p.m.

from KERA in Texas, every Monday through Friday at 10 p.m. 1A Plus from WAMU in Washington and NPR, every Monday through Friday at midnight

from WAMU in Washington and NPR, every Monday through Friday at midnight The Pulse from WHYY in Philadelphia, Fridays at 2 a.m., and Sundays at 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

from WHYY in Philadelphia, Fridays at 2 a.m., and Sundays at 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. In novation Hub from PRX and WGBH in Boston, Saturdays at 4 a.m. and 11 p.m.

from PRX and WGBH in Boston, Saturdays at 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. Science Friday Weekend from WNYC in New York, Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 8 p.m.

from WNYC in New York, Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 8 p.m. Fresh Air Weekend from NPR, Saturdays at 7 p.m.

from NPR, Saturdays at 7 p.m. New Yorker Radio Hour from The New Yorker and WNYC in New York, Saturdays at 8 p.m., midnight and 3 a.m., and Sundays at 10 a.m.

from The New Yorker and WNYC in New York, Saturdays at 8 p.m., midnight and 3 a.m., and Sundays at 10 a.m. PRX’s Remix Select from PRX, Saturdays at 9 p.m.

from PRX, Saturdays at 9 p.m. Podcast Playlis t from CBC in Canada, Saturdays at 10 p.m.

from CBC in Canada, Saturdays at 10 p.m. It’s Been a Minute from NPR, Saturdays at noon and 1 a.m., and Sundays at 9 p.m.

from NPR, Saturdays at noon and 1 a.m., and Sundays at 9 p.m. With Good Reason from Virginia Humanities in Virginia, Sundays at 11:30 p.m.

from Virginia Humanities in Virginia, Sundays at 11:30 p.m. Climate One from PRX, Sundays at midnight

Music programs such as Jazz Night in America with Christian McBride and Live from Herewith Chris Thile will air Sunday nights at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, on Electro Lounge Radio on 89.9 HD4: a new HD radio station launched by WJCT in April 2020 as part of the Jacksonville Music Experience (JME). Additional elements of the Jacksonville Music Experience include Classical 24® from American Public Media on 89.9 HD2; Anthology, a hand-crafted selection of music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s on 89.9 HD3; Music Thursdays on WJCT-TV; Studio 5 Sessions at wjct.org; the VOIDCAST podcast, produced in partnership with Void Magazine; and live performances at the WJCT Soundstage. Details about the Jacksonville Music Experience are available at wjct.org/jaxmusic.

