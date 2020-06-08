Media Contact: Media Contact:

Jake Shimabukuro and Orleans to Perform at the WJCT Soundstage in Fall of 2020

Performances will be presented in partnership with the Florida Theatre

Jacksonville, Fla. — June 8, 2020 — WJCT, in partnership with the Florida Theatre, today announced that Jake Shimabukuro will perform at the WJCT Soundstage on October 2, 2020 and Orleans will perform on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Tickets are available for purchase at wjct.org/events.



Shimabukuro, an award-winning ukulele player whose works have topped Billboard’s World Music Chart on numerous occasions, gained worldwide fame when a 2006 YouTube video of him playing “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” became one of the first-ever viral videos. He has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Yo-Yo Ma, Jimmy Buffett, Bette Midler, Cyndi Lauper, Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley, Dave Koz, Michael McDonald, Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Tommy Emmanuel and Marty Friedman. His most recent album, “The Greatest Day” (2018), features new original instrumental compositions and covers of beloved songs by The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Jimi Hendrix and Leonard Cohen.

Orleans, an American soft rock band, gained stardom during the 1970s topping charts with their iconic hit singles, “Dance With Me” and “Still the One.” The band’s name evolved from the music it was playing when it formed, which was inspired by Louisiana artists such as Allen Toussaint and the Neville Brothers.



The WJCT Soundstage presents live performances in a unique and intimate setting, from local and international touring musicians, as part of WJCT’s Jacksonville Music Experience.

“Jake’s enchanting musical style resonates with fans of various genres, and patrons will be amazed at Orleans’ performance of their chart-topping hits and unique pop/rock sound,” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT. “We look forward to welcoming Jake Shimabukuro and Orleans to the WJCT Soundstage, and thank our friends at the Florida Theatre for joining us in bringing these world-class musical artists to Jacksonville.”

“Our partnership with WJCT allows us to offer Northeast Florida music fans a unique concert experience that complements the theatre atmosphere. Together, our organizations share a commitment to presenting the highest quality events in a safe and engaging environment,” said Numa Saisselin, President of the Florida Theatre.

Ticket sales may be restricted to ensure social distancing regulations are followed. For more information about the WJCT Soundstage, visit wjct.org/jaxmusic.

