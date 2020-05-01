Media Contact: Media Contact:

WJCT Launches the WJCT-TV Antenna Viewers Need To Rescan To Keep Our Signal

WJCT-TV must move to a new frequency on May 1, 2020 at noon.

Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT will be moving frequencies on Friday, May 1, 2020 at noon. The change in transmission frequency is mandated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) television repack but WJCT-TV will still remain on Channel 7. Viewers who watch television with an antenna must rescan their TVs to continue watching the station. Viewers do not need to purchase new equipment or services. TThose who watch WJCT-TV through a cable or satellite service do not need to rescan – your service provider will do it for you.

HOW TO RESCAN YOUR ANTENNA TV

Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete

Viewers may also call the FCC’s consumer hotline at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press “6″ to speak to a help desk representative. The call center is staffed from 8:00AM to 1:00AM EST, seven days a week. This is a government call center not affiliated with TVAnswers.org.

The FCC held an auction of broadcast airwaves to provide more channels for wireless internet broadband services. As a result, the FCC is requiring this station and nearly 1,000 others nationwide to move to new frequencies to make room for wireless internet services. In addition to WJCT-TV, other stations in the market are also moving frequencies.

About WJCT:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).