Announcing Jazz Festival Weekend on the Jacksonville Music Experience from WJCT

Programming From Local and International Jazz Artists across TV, Radio, Streaming and Social Platforms Over Memorial Day Weekend

Jacksonville, Fla. – May 18, 2020 – WJCT today announced Jazz Festival Weekend on the Jacksonville Music Experience (JME), which will run through Memorial Day Weekend (May 21-24, 2020), the traditional dates of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jazz Festival Weekend will feature music from some of the biggest names in jazz across WJCT’s television, radio and online platforms. The virtual event will kick off with “Music Thursdays” on WJCT-TV, with programming that showcases performances by a roster of international jazz giants such as Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and many others in prime time.

Additional programming will include:

– Jazz on Electro Lounge Radio (89.9FM HD4, online at wjct.org, and the WJCT app) 24 hours a day from Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24, with live recorded performances at the top of each hour from jazz festivals from around the world featuring jazz legends Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Sade, and many more.

– Jazz on WJCT 89.9 FM (online at wjct.org, and the WJCT app) on Saturday, May 23 from 9PM to 12AM.

– Live local jazz on the Jacksonville Music Experience Facebook group (facebook.com/groups/jaxmusic/), featuring Northeast Florida artists Chris Thomas Band, Mama Blue, JB Scott and the Lisa Kelly Quintet, and more.

The full schedule of programming for Jazz Festival Weekend on the Jacksonville Music Experience is available at wjct.org/jaxmusic.

“Jazz Festival Weekend is our way of providing jazz fans with the opportunity to enjoy the tradition of great music over the Memorial Day weekend, through a virtual experience,” said David Luckin, Music Director of WJCT. “We hope this programming through the Jacksonville Music Experience will bring a sense of normalcy and joy to listeners across the First Coast and beyond.”

“Jazz is an integral part of Jacksonville’s cultural identity. We appreciate WJCT providing this resource to the community, and look forward to safely celebrating this tradition in person in 2021,” said Ryan Ali, Chief of Sports and Entertainment for the City of Jacksonville.

About WJCT:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About The Jacksonville Music Experience (JME):The Jacksonville Music Experience (JME) is a multi-platform collection of services, providing music fans in Northeast Florida and beyond with a variety of ways to enjoy their favorite artists and discover new genres on air, online, on demand and in person. For more information on the elements included on the Jacksonville Music Experience from WJCT, visit wjct.org/jaxmusic and join the JME Facebook group (facebook.com/groups/jaxmusic/)