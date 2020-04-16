Media Contact: Media Contact:

WJCT Launches the Jacksonville Music Experience Today

Launch coincides with inaugural Public Radio Music Day

April 16, 2020 – JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WJCT today announced the launch of the Jacksonville Music Experience, a new multi-platform collection of services, on April 16, 2020 — the inaugural Public Radio Music Day, designated by Congressional Resolutions to recognize the role that local, noncommercial, nonprofit, public radio stations play in connecting artists with communities around the nation.

Through the Jacksonville Music Experience (wjct.org/jaxmusic), WJCT provides music fans in Northeast Florida and beyond with a variety of ways to enjoy their favorite artists and discover new genres on the air, online, on demand and in person. Elements of the Jacksonville Music Experience include:

New Radio Stations Available 24/7 : All available at wjct.org and on the WJCT app: Classical 24® from American Public Media (89.9 HD2) Anthology a hand-curated playlist of music from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s (89.9 HD3) Electro Lounge Radio expands WJCT’s flagship music program into a full station of relaxing, downtempo and chillout music (89.9 HD4); also available through Spotify and Apple Music playlists



: All available at wjct.org and on the WJCT app: Music Thursdays on WJCT-TV: Every Thursday starting at 8 p.m., WJCT-TV broadcasts a curated selection of music programming from PBS, ranging from live concert performances including legendary musicians like Billie Eilish, documentaries like “Country Music” by Ken Burns, series like Austin City Limits, in-depth interviews with artists and more.

Studio 5 Sessions:Following a format similar to NPR Music’s Tiny Desk concert series, Studio 5 Sessions features Northeast Florida artists performing some of their most popular works from WJCT’s very own Studio 5.

The VOIDCAST Podcast: In partnership with Void Magazine, this podcast explores the past and present of music history in Northeast Florida with the help of local musicians, producers and the people who lived through it. Hosted by Void Magazine Editor Matt Shaw and produced by WJCT’s Special Projects Producer, Lindsey Kilbride, VOIDCAST’s three episodes feature the Allman Brothers Band’s formative period in Jacksonville; locals making music alone in their bedrooms — including one who scored a big record deal; and women and queer people claiming their space in the Northeast Florida hip-hop scene. All three episodes are available for download on all major podcast platforms.

Live Performances at the WJCT Virtual Soundstage : The WJCT Virtual Soundstage allows music lovers to experience live performances from artists all over Northeast Florida without ever leaving their house. Performances from local artists like Taylor Roberts, Junco Royals and Luke Peacock are scheduled at 7 p.m. starting this evening in celebration of the launch. For information about scheduled performances, join the JME Facebook Group (facebook.com/groups/jaxmusic).



Live Performances at the WJCT Soundstage: The WJCT Soundstage provides a unique setting for music fans to experience live performances by regional and national touring artists. Now on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, recent WJCT Soundstage events included performances by The Rippingtons, Mindo Abair and the Boneshakers, Jesse Cook, and comedian Paula Poundstone. Details about upcoming performances will be posted as they are available..

“Jacksonville has such a vibrant music scene and we want to support it and be part of it in every way we can” said David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT. “The launch of the Jacksonville Music Experience is a significant expansion of our locally curated and produced music services, and provides a compelling alternative to the algorithms and tiny playlists of today’s commecial radio. It also makes for a great way to discover music and artists alongside Spotify and other digital services.”

For more information, visit wjct.org/jaxmusic.

About WJCT:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

About Public Radio Music Day:Public Radio Music Day is hosted by the noncomMUSIC Alliance and its partners. The noncomMUSIC Alliance celebrates nonprofit, local public radio’s role in connecting artists with the communities who enjoy and support their music. Established in 2018, the Alliance currently has nearly 150 partner public radio music stations, all locally owned and operated, yet united by their shared values of music discovery, curation, preservation, performance, and community. To learn more about the noncomMUSIC Alliance, please visit noncomMUSIC.org.