Summary of COVID-19 Cases In Florida

2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
as of 7:46 a.m. ET 3/10/2020
Positive Cases of COVID-19
Deaths
Number of Negative Test Results
Number of Pending Testing Results
Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring
People Under Public Health Monitoring: The number of people under public health monitoring includes those at risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 who are monitoring their health under the supervision of public health officials.
*Florida Cases Repatriated: The United States Department of State officially coordinated the return of a person living in Florida to the United States and those persons are isolated at a federally designated site until healthy. A repatriated case is when the United States Department of State officially coordinates the return of a Florida resident to the United States.
Presumptive Positive: A Presumptive Positive is when a state health lab has a positive test without CDC confirmation.
Confirmed: A Confirmed status is given when the Presumptive Positive sample is then confirmed by the CDC.
|Florida Residents Diagnosed in Florida
|County
|Age
|Sex
|Known History of International Travel
|1
|Manatee
|63
|Male
|No
|2
|Hillsborough
|29
|Female
|Yes
|3
|Santa Rosa
|71
|Male
|Yes
|4
|Broward
|75
|Male
|No
|5
|Broward
|65
|Male
|No
|6
|Lee
|77
|Female
|Yes
|7
|Lee
|77
|Male
|Yes
|8
|Charlotte
|54
|Female
|Yes
|9
|Okaloosa
|61
|Female
|Yes
|10
|Volusia
|66
|Female
|Yes
|11
|Manatee
|81
|Female
|Yes
|12
|Broward
|67
|Male
|No
|13
|Volusia
|60
|Female
|Yes
|14
|Broward
|69
|Female
|No