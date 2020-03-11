Summary of COVID-19 Cases In Florida

2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

as of 7:46 a.m. ET 3/10/2020

Positive Cases of COVID-19

14 – Florida Residents

5 – Florida Cases Repatriated*

1 – Non-Florida resident

Deaths

2 – Florida Residents

Number of Negative Test Results

222

Number of Pending Testing Results

155

Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring

319 – currently being monitored

1161 – people monitored to date

People Under Public Health Monitoring: The number of people under public health monitoring includes those at risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 who are monitoring their health under the supervision of public health officials.

*Florida Cases Repatriated: The United States Department of State officially coordinated the return of a person living in Florida to the United States and those persons are isolated at a federally designated site until healthy. A repatriated case is when the United States Department of State officially coordinates the return of a Florida resident to the United States.

Presumptive Positive: A Presumptive Positive is when a state health lab has a positive test without CDC confirmation.

Confirmed: A Confirmed status is given when the Presumptive Positive sample is then confirmed by the CDC.