Summary of COVID-19 Cases In Florida

2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

as of 7:46 a.m. ET 3/10/2020

Positive Cases of COVID-19

14 – Florida Residents
5 – Florida Cases Repatriated*
1 – Non-Florida resident

Deaths

2 – Florida Residents

Number of Negative Test Results

222

Number of Pending Testing Results

155

Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring

319 – currently being monitored
1161 – people monitored to date

People Under Public Health Monitoring: The number of people under public health monitoring includes those at risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 who are monitoring their health under the supervision of public health officials.

*Florida Cases Repatriated: The United States Department of State officially coordinated the return of a person living in Florida to the United States and those persons are isolated at a federally designated site until healthy. A repatriated case is when the United States Department of State officially coordinates the return of a Florida resident to the United States.

Presumptive Positive: A Presumptive Positive is when a state health lab has a positive test without CDC confirmation.

Confirmed: A Confirmed status is given when the Presumptive Positive sample is then confirmed by the CDC.

Florida Residents Diagnosed in Florida
County Age Sex Known History of International Travel
1 Manatee 63 Male No
2 Hillsborough 29 Female Yes
3 Santa Rosa 71 Male Yes
4 Broward 75 Male No
5 Broward 65 Male No
6 Lee 77 Female Yes
7 Lee 77 Male Yes
8 Charlotte 54 Female Yes
9 Okaloosa 61 Female Yes
10 Volusia 66 Female Yes
11 Manatee 81 Female Yes
12 Broward 67 Male No
13 Volusia 60 Female Yes
14 Broward 69 Female No

 