UNF/FCN Feb. 20 Florida Presidential Poll Results

Here are the complete results of a poll conducted by the University of North Florida Public Research Lab done in conjunction with First Coast News.
Poll note: n= number of respondents
If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg, who would you vote for?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters n=672
|Donald Trump
|44%
|Michael Bloomberg
|50%
|Don’t Know
|6%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters n=274
|Republican Voters n=257
|NPA Voters n=141
|Donald Trump
|10%
|84%
|37%
|Michael Bloomberg
|86%
|12%
|52%
|Don’t Know
|5%
|5%
|11%
If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who would you vote for?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters n=668
|Donald Trump
|48%
|Joe Biden
|49%
|Don’t Know
|3%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters n=271
|Republican Voters n=253
|NPA Voters n=144
|Donald Trump
|11%
|89%
|44%
|Joe Biden
|88%
|9%
|49%
|Don’t Know
|1%
|3%
|7%
If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, who would you vote for?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters n=671
|Donald Trump
|48%
|Bernie Sanders
|48%
|Don’t Know
|4%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters n=277
|Republican Voters n=252
|NPA Voters n=142
|Donald Trump
|11%
|89%
|46%
|Bernie Sanders
|87%
|10%
|46%
|Don’t Know
|2%
|2%
|8%
If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren, who would you vote for?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters n=661
|Donald Trump
|47%
|Elizabeth Warren
|47%
|Don’t Know
|6%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters n=269
|Republican Voters n=252
|NPA Voters n=140
|Donald Trump
|11%
|88%
|40%
|Elizabeth Warren
|87%
|7%
|47%
|Don’t Know
|2%
|5%
|13%
If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Pete Buttigieg, who would you vote for?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters n=664
|Donald Trump
|49%
|Pete Buttigieg
|45%
|Don’t Know
|7%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters n=268
|Republican Voters n=255
|NPA Voters n=141
|Donald Trump
|14%
|85%
|45%
|Pete Buttigieg
|81%
|10%
|43%
|Don’t Know
|5%
|5%
|12%
If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Amy Klobuchar, who would you vote for?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters n=662
|Donald Trump
|48%
|Amy Klobuchar
|44%
|Don’t Know
|8%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters n=268
|Republican Voters n=253
|NPA Voters n=141
|Donald Trump
|13%
|86%
|44%
|Amy Klobuchar
|81%
|9%
|41%
|Don’t Know
|6%
|5%
|15%
Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Donald Trump is handling his job as President of the United States?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters n=715
|Strongly Approve
|31%
|Somewhat Approve
|16%
|Somewhat Disapprove
|10%
|Strongly Disapprove
|41%
|Don’t Know
|2%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters n=296
|Republican Voters n=261
|NPA Voters n=158
|Strongly Approve
|8%
|62%
|24%
|Somewhat Approve
|6%
|25%
|19%
|Somewhat Disapprove
|8%
|4%
|21%
|Strongly Disapprove
|76%
|8%
|34%
|Don’t Know
|2%
|2%
|3%
Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Marco Rubio is handling his job as United States Senator?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters n=715
|Strongly Approve
|21%
|Somewhat Approve
|28%
|Somewhat Disapprove
|15%
|Strongly Disapprove
|21%
|Don’t Know
|15%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters n=295
|Republican Voters n=263
|NPA Voters n=157
|Strongly Approve
|7%
|41%
|15%
|Somewhat Approve
|16%
|36%
|34%
|Somewhat Disapprove
|20%
|8%
|15%
|Strongly Disapprove
|41%
|3%
|17%
|Don’t Know
|16%
|12%
|19%
Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Rick Scott is handling his job as United States Senator?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters n=719
|Strongly Approve
|21%
|Somewhat Approve
|23%
|Somewhat Disapprove
|14%
|Strongly Disapprove
|22%
|Don’t Know
|19%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters n=296
|Republican Voters n=263
|NPA Voters n=160
|Strongly Approve
|6%
|43%
|15%
|Somewhat Approve
|13%
|31%
|26%
|Somewhat Disapprove
|17%
|6%
|21%
|Strongly Disapprove
|43%
|5%
|16%
|Don’t Know
|21%
|15%
|21%
Survey Demographics
What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters n=725
|Less than High School Degree
|3%
|High School Graduate
|22%
|Some College
|46%
|College Graduate
|17%
|Postgraduate
|12%
Currently, do you consider yourself a Republican, Democrat, or no party affiliation?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters n=725
|Democrat
|37%
|Republican
|35%
|NPA/Independent
|28%
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters n=249
|Closer to Republican
|37%
|Neither
|25%
|Closer to Democratic
|33%
|Don’t Know
|3%
|Age
|Florida Voters n=725
|18-24
|8%
|25-34
|15%
|35-44
|14%
|45-54
|15%
|55-64
|18%
|65 and older
|29%
|Race
|Florida Voters n=725
|White (Not Hispanic)
|63%
|Black (Not Hispanic)
|13%
|Hispanic
|17%
|Other
|12%
|Sex
|Florida Voters n=725
|Male
|46%
|Female
|54%
|Telephone
|Florida Voters n=
|Landline
|20%
|Cellphone
|80%
|Refusal
|<1%
Methodology
Respondents who selected “Wouldn’t Vote” and “Refusal” were coded as missing and not included in the results presented.
The UNF/First Coast News Florida Statewide Poll is comprised of 725 Florida registered voters and was conducted Monday, Feb. 10 through Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 by the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida who sponsored in partnership with First Coast News. The sample frame was comprised of registered Florida voters, 18 years of age or older, contacted by live callers via the telephone from 5 to 9 p.m. daily with a maximum of five callbacks attempted. The phone numbers used for this survey were sourced from the December update of the Florida voter file. UNF undergraduate students and employees conducted interviews in Spanish and English. Data collection took place at the PORL facility with its 27-station Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) system.
The margin of sampling error for the total sample is +/- 3.6 percentage points. The breakdown of completed responses on a landline phone to a cellphone was 20% to 80%, with less than 1% unidentified. Through hand dialing, an interviewer upon reaching the individual as specified in the voter file asked that respondent to participate, regardless of landline telephone or cellphone. Data were then weighted by partisan registration, age, race, sex, and education. Education weights were created from the Census’ 2018 American Community Survey (ACS) estimate for the percent of college-educated individuals in the state of Florida, approximately 29%. Partisan registration, sex, race, and age weights were created from the December update of the Florida Voter File to match the active registered voters in Florida. These demographic characteristics were pulled from the voter file list. To ensure a representative sample of registered voters, the 10 Florida designated market areas were stratified. Quotas were placed on each of these stratified areas to ensure a proportionate number of completed surveys from across the state.
All weighted demographic variables were applied using the SPSS version 25 rake weighting function, which will not assign a weight if one of the demographics being weighted on is missing. In this case, respondents missing a response for any of the demographic information were given a weight of 1. There were no statistical adjustments made due to design effects. This study had a 12.2% response rate. The American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) Response Rate 3 (RR3) calculation was used which consists of an estimate of what proportion of cases of unknown eligibility are truly eligible. This survey was directed by Dr. Michael Binder, UNF associate professor of political science.