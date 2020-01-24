Listen Live
Listen
Donate Now
Donate
News
News Home
Heard on 89.9 WJCT News
Local
2019 Elections – Voters’ Guide
ADAPT
The Jaxson
State
National
News Programs
First Coast Connect
Weather
Listen
Listen Live
Radio Schedule
All WJCT News
Music Programs
News Programs
First Coast Connect
Podcasts
Country 89.9 HD4
Relax Radio 89.9 HD3
Experience the music of your life
Radio Reading Service
Free live radio service for the visually impaired
Watch
TV Schedule
Watch Now
About WJCT Passport
Stories of Service
PBS KIDS 24/7
Now you can watch your favorite PBS KIDS shows online!
Ways to Watch
Education
Kids
PBS KIDS 24/7 Live Stream
Watch online anytime!
WJCT Kids Club
The best benefits from your favorite station
Parents & Educators
Florida PBS LearningMedia
Classroom resources to make your life easier
American Graduate
Addressing the high school dropout crisis
Ready To Learn
Summertime is Learning Time
PBS KIDS Writers Contest
Continuing Education
Next Avenue
Learning & resources for those 50+
Support
Ways To Support
Donate Online
Become a Sustainer
Make a One-Time Gift
Thank-You Gifts
Tickets
Update My Information
Matching Gifts
First Coast Society
Planned Giving
Corporate Sponsorship
Donate Your Vehicle
WJCT Passport
WJCT Parking
Events
All Events
TEACH Conference
WJCT Event Photos
WJCT Parking
Flash Briefing 01/24/2020 12:11:07 PM
×
News
Listen
Watch
Education
Support
×
Share
Facebook
Reddit
Facebook Messenger
Twitter
Pinterest
Email
X