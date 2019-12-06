Slideshow: Jacksonville Beach’s Deck The Chairs

Photos by David Luckin/WJCT

Deck The Chairs in Jacksonville Beach is now on display nightly through January 1, 2020.

Now in its seventh year, the annual lighted sculptural exhibit uses the iconic lifeguard chairs from the American Red Cross Life Saving Corps.

The lighted works of art focus on promoting things that are considered “uniquely Beaches,” reflecting a holiday theme but with a very-Florida beachside vibe.

The family-focused nightly event includes the Kids’ Creative Space, which is an interactive play area. It debuted in 2018 with the Beaches Go Green Jellyfish Park that featured three 14-foot lighted “jellyfish” metal sculptures.

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll enjoy when you visit Latham Plaza and Sea Walk Pavilion:

Additional information about the event is available on the Deck The Chairs website.