WJCT Radio Tower Outage Update

Dear WJCT radio listeners and supporters:

As I’m sure you have noticed, our FM service has been off the air since early Thursday morning.

We were quickly able to determine that the issue was caused by a fault of some kind between our transmitter and our antenna, which meant that it required a specialized crew to be able to climb the broadcast tower and diagnose the problem. A qualified crew was located in the region and was on-site by Thursday afternoon, and they have determined that there is a fault in the transmission line approximately 40 feet up the tower. We are hopeful that the issue can be solved with a splice in the line and have now made arrangements to have the necessary repairs completed. We are hopeful — but as yet there is no guarantee — that we can get back on air before the weekend.

Meanwhile, our service continues to be available via online streaming, at wjct.org or via the WJCT app. If you are approached by people who wonder where we have disappeared to, please advise them of these places where they may continue to listen. We have posted that information on our web site and have sent out notifications through the app.

We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused by this outage, and please rest assured that we are doing everything possible to get WJCT 89.9 FM back on the air as quickly as we can.

Best,

David McGowan

President and CEO

WJCT, Inc.

