UNF Poll Of Florida Voters On Trump Impeachment Inquiry And 2020 Election

The latest public opinion poll by researchers at the University of North Florida finds Democratic and Republican voters pretty evenly split on the issue of impeaching President Donald Trump. [ Read the story ]

Poll Questions And Results

n= stands for the number of respondents.

Do you approve or disapprove of the House of Representatives formally starting an impeachment inquiry into President Trump?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=660 Strongly Approve 37% Somewhat Approve 12% Somewhat Disapprove 9% Strongly Disapprove 38% Don’t Know 5%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=243 Republican Voters n=234 NPA Voters n=184 Strongly Approve 65% 6% 38% Somewhat Approve 17% 7% 10% Somewhat Disapprove 3% 13% 12% Strongly Disapprove 10% 72% 31% Don’t Know 5% 2% 8%

Do you support or oppose President Trump being impeached and removed from office?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=650 Strongly Support 37% Somewhat Support 9% Somewhat Oppose 6% Strongly Oppose 42% Don’t Know 6%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=238 Republican Voters n=232 NPA Voters n=180 Strongly Support 69% 6% 37% Somewhat Support 15% 3% 9% Somewhat Oppose 4% 5% 10% Strongly Oppose 8% 84% 32% Don’t Know 5% 3% 11%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Donald Trump is handling his job as President of the United States?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=655 Strongly Approve 29% Somewhat Approve 16% Somewhat Disapprove 11% Strongly Disapprove 42% Don’t Know 3%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=243 Republican Voters n=232 NPA Voters n=180 Strongly Approve 4% 63% 19% Somewhat Approve 10% 19% 18% Somewhat Disapprove 10% 9% 17% Strongly Disapprove 76% 8% 38% Don’t Know 1% 1% 7%

If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who would you vote for?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=644 Donald Trump 43% Joe Biden 48% Wouldn’t vote 6% Don’t Know 3%

If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren, who would you vote for?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=644 Donald Trump 43% Elizabeth Warren 46% Wouldn’t vote 6% Don’t Know 6%

If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, who would you vote for?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=646 Donald Trump 44% Kamala Harris 41% Wouldn’t vote 8% Don’t Know 7%

If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Pete Buttigieg, who would you vote for?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=644 Donald Trump 43% Pete Buttigieg 42% Wouldn’t vote 7% Don’t Know 9%

If the general election were held today and the candidates were Mike Pence and Joe Biden, who would you vote for?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=642 Mike Pence 38% Joe Biden 49% Wouldn’t vote 8% Don’t Know 5%

If the general election were held today and the candidates were Mike Pence and Elizabeth Warren, who would you vote for?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=643 Mike Pence 40% Elizabeth Warren 46% Wouldn’t vote 8% Don’t Know 6%

What do you think is the most important problem facing the U.S. today? (Choices Rotated)

Answer Options Florida Voters n=665 Economy/Jobs/Unemployment 12% Education 11% Environment 9% Foreign Policy 6% Gun Policy 9% Healthcare 18% Immigration 18% Terrorism 3% Donald Trump 2% Something Else 10% Don’t Know 3%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=246 Republican Voters n=232 NPA Voters n=186 Economy/Jobs/Unemployment 8% 18% 9% Education 9% 12% 12% Environment 13% 2% 10% Foreign Policy 8% 5% 5% Gun Policy 14% 3% 11% Healthcare 22% 15% 16% Immigration 9% 29% 17% Terrorism 3% 3% 3% Donald Trump 6% – 1% Something Else 7% 12% 11% Don’t Know 3% 2% 5%

When considering a presidential candidate, how important is it that their views align with yours on social issues?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=662 Very important 62% Somewhat important 31% Not important at all 6% Don’t Know 2%

When considering a presidential candidate, how important is it that their views align with yours on economic issues?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=666 Very important 66% Somewhat important 31% Not important at all 2% Don’t Know 2%

Survey Demographics

Party Registration Florida Voters n=669 Republican 37% Democrat 35% NPA and other 28%

Age Florida Voters n=669 18 to 24 10% 25 to 34 16% 35 to 44 15% 45 to 55 16% 56 to 64 18% 65 and older 27%

Race Florida Voters n=669 White (not Hispanic) 63% Black (not Hispanic) 13% Hispanic 17% Other 7%

Sex Florida Voters n=669 Male 46% Female 54%

Telephone Florida Voters n=660 Landline 23% Cell phone 77% Refusal <1%

What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?

Education Florida Voters n=660 Less than high school 4% High school graduate 21% Some college 45% College graduate 19% Post graduate degree 11% Refusal <1%

What language was this survey completed in?

Survey language completed in… Florida Voters n=668 English 96% Spanish 4%

Methodology

The UNF Florida statewide poll was conducted and sponsored by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida, from Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, through Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, by live callers via the telephone from 5 to 9 p.m. during the week and noon to 9 p.m. on the weekends with a maximum of five callbacks attempted. UNF undergraduate students and employees conducted interviews in English and Spanish. Data collection took place at the PORL facility with its 27-station Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) system. The phone numbers used for this survey were sourced from the Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, update of the Florida Voter File. The sample frame was comprised of registered Florida voters. Overall, there were 669 completed surveys of Florida registered voters, 18 years of age or older.

The margin of sampling error for the total sample is +/- 3.8 percentage points. The breakdown of completed responses on a landline phone to a cell phone was 23% to 77%, with less than 1% unidentified. Through hand dialing, an interviewer upon reaching the individual as specified in the voter file asked that respondent to participate, regardless of landline telephone or cell phone. Data were then weighted by partisan registration, age, race, sex and education. Education weights were created from the 2017 American Community Survey (ACS). Partisan registration, sex, race and age weights were created from the Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, update of the Florida Voter File to match the active registered voters in Florida. These demographic characteristics were pulled from the voter file list.

All weighted demographic variables were applied using the SPSS version 25 rake weighting function, which will not assign a weight if one of the demographics being weighted on is missing. In this case, respondents missing a response for education were given a weight of 1. There were no statistical adjustments made due to design effects. This study had a 27.5% response rate. The American Association of Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) Response Rate 3 (RR3) calculation was used which consists of an estimate of what proportion of cases of unknown eligibility are truly eligible. This survey was sponsored by the UNF PORL and directed by Dr. Michael Binder, UNF associate professor of political science.