UNF Poll Of Florida Voters On Trump Impeachment Inquiry And 2020 Election

The latest public opinion poll by researchers at the University of North Florida finds Democratic and Republican voters pretty evenly split on the issue of impeaching President Donald Trump. [ Read the story ]
Poll Questions And Results
n= stands for the number of respondents.
Do you approve or disapprove of the House of Representatives formally starting an impeachment inquiry into President Trump?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters
n=660
|Strongly Approve
|37%
|Somewhat Approve
|12%
|Somewhat Disapprove
|9%
|Strongly Disapprove
|38%
|Don’t Know
|5%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters
n=243
|Republican Voters
n=234
|NPA Voters
n=184
|Strongly Approve
|65%
|6%
|38%
|Somewhat Approve
|17%
|7%
|10%
|Somewhat Disapprove
|3%
|13%
|12%
|Strongly Disapprove
|10%
|72%
|31%
|Don’t Know
|5%
|2%
|8%
Do you support or oppose President Trump being impeached and removed from office?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters
n=650
|Strongly Support
|37%
|Somewhat Support
|9%
|Somewhat Oppose
|6%
|Strongly Oppose
|42%
|Don’t Know
|6%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters
n=238
|Republican Voters
n=232
|NPA Voters
n=180
|Strongly Support
|69%
|6%
|37%
|Somewhat Support
|15%
|3%
|9%
|Somewhat Oppose
|4%
|5%
|10%
|Strongly Oppose
|8%
|84%
|32%
|Don’t Know
|5%
|3%
|11%
Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Donald Trump is handling his job as President of the United States?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters
n=655
|Strongly Approve
|29%
|Somewhat Approve
|16%
|Somewhat Disapprove
|11%
|Strongly Disapprove
|42%
|Don’t Know
|3%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters
n=243
|Republican Voters
n=232
|NPA Voters
n=180
|Strongly Approve
|4%
|63%
|19%
|Somewhat Approve
|10%
|19%
|18%
|Somewhat Disapprove
|10%
|9%
|17%
|Strongly Disapprove
|76%
|8%
|38%
|Don’t Know
|1%
|1%
|7%
If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who would you vote for?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters
n=644
|Donald Trump
|43%
|Joe Biden
|48%
|Wouldn’t vote
|6%
|Don’t Know
|3%
If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren, who would you vote for?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters
n=644
|Donald Trump
|43%
|Elizabeth Warren
|46%
|Wouldn’t vote
|6%
|Don’t Know
|6%
If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, who would you vote for?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters
n=646
|Donald Trump
|44%
|Kamala Harris
|41%
|Wouldn’t vote
|8%
|Don’t Know
|7%
If the general election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Pete Buttigieg, who would you vote for?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters
n=644
|Donald Trump
|43%
|Pete Buttigieg
|42%
|Wouldn’t vote
|7%
|Don’t Know
|9%
If the general election were held today and the candidates were Mike Pence and Joe Biden, who would you vote for?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters
n=642
|Mike Pence
|38%
|Joe Biden
|49%
|Wouldn’t vote
|8%
|Don’t Know
|5%
If the general election were held today and the candidates were Mike Pence and Elizabeth Warren, who would you vote for?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters
n=643
|Mike Pence
|40%
|Elizabeth Warren
|46%
|Wouldn’t vote
|8%
|Don’t Know
|6%
What do you think is the most important problem facing the U.S. today? (Choices Rotated)
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters
n=665
|Economy/Jobs/Unemployment
|12%
|Education
|11%
|Environment
|9%
|Foreign Policy
|6%
|Gun Policy
|9%
|Healthcare
|18%
|Immigration
|18%
|Terrorism
|3%
|Donald Trump
|2%
|Something Else
|10%
|Don’t Know
|3%
|Answer Options
|Democratic Voters
n=246
|Republican Voters
n=232
|NPA Voters
n=186
|Economy/Jobs/Unemployment
|8%
|18%
|9%
|Education
|9%
|12%
|12%
|Environment
|13%
|2%
|10%
|Foreign Policy
|8%
|5%
|5%
|Gun Policy
|14%
|3%
|11%
|Healthcare
|22%
|15%
|16%
|Immigration
|9%
|29%
|17%
|Terrorism
|3%
|3%
|3%
|Donald Trump
|6%
|–
|1%
|Something Else
|7%
|12%
|11%
|Don’t Know
|3%
|2%
|5%
When considering a presidential candidate, how important is it that their views align with yours on social issues?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters
n=662
|Very important
|62%
|Somewhat important
|31%
|Not important at all
|6%
|Don’t Know
|2%
When considering a presidential candidate, how important is it that their views align with yours on economic issues?
|Answer Options
|Florida Voters
n=666
|Very important
|66%
|Somewhat important
|31%
|Not important at all
|2%
|Don’t Know
|2%
Survey Demographics
|Party Registration
|Florida Voters
n=669
|Republican
|37%
|Democrat
|35%
|NPA and other
|28%
|Age
|Florida Voters
n=669
|18 to 24
|10%
|25 to 34
|16%
|35 to 44
|15%
|45 to 55
|16%
|56 to 64
|18%
|65 and older
|27%
|Race
|Florida Voters
n=669
|White (not Hispanic)
|63%
|Black (not Hispanic)
|13%
|Hispanic
|17%
|Other
|7%
|Sex
|Florida Voters
n=669
|Male
|46%
|Female
|54%
|Telephone
|Florida Voters
n=660
|Landline
|23%
|Cell phone
|77%
|Refusal
|<1%
What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?
|Education
|Florida Voters
n=660
|Less than high school
|4%
|High school graduate
|21%
|Some college
|45%
|College graduate
|19%
|Post graduate degree
|11%
|Refusal
|<1%
What language was this survey completed in?
|Survey language completed in…
|Florida Voters
n=668
|English
|96%
|Spanish
|4%
Methodology
The UNF Florida statewide poll was conducted and sponsored by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida, from Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, through Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, by live callers via the telephone from 5 to 9 p.m. during the week and noon to 9 p.m. on the weekends with a maximum of five callbacks attempted. UNF undergraduate students and employees conducted interviews in English and Spanish. Data collection took place at the PORL facility with its 27-station Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) system. The phone numbers used for this survey were sourced from the Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, update of the Florida Voter File. The sample frame was comprised of registered Florida voters. Overall, there were 669 completed surveys of Florida registered voters, 18 years of age or older.
The margin of sampling error for the total sample is +/- 3.8 percentage points. The breakdown of completed responses on a landline phone to a cell phone was 23% to 77%, with less than 1% unidentified. Through hand dialing, an interviewer upon reaching the individual as specified in the voter file asked that respondent to participate, regardless of landline telephone or cell phone. Data were then weighted by partisan registration, age, race, sex and education. Education weights were created from the 2017 American Community Survey (ACS). Partisan registration, sex, race and age weights were created from the Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, update of the Florida Voter File to match the active registered voters in Florida. These demographic characteristics were pulled from the voter file list.
All weighted demographic variables were applied using the SPSS version 25 rake weighting function, which will not assign a weight if one of the demographics being weighted on is missing. In this case, respondents missing a response for education were given a weight of 1. There were no statistical adjustments made due to design effects. This study had a 27.5% response rate. The American Association of Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) Response Rate 3 (RR3) calculation was used which consists of an estimate of what proportion of cases of unknown eligibility are truly eligible. This survey was sponsored by the UNF PORL and directed by Dr. Michael Binder, UNF associate professor of political science.