UNF Poll Of Florida Voters On DeSantis Job Performance, Recreational Pot, Other Topics

UNF’s latest poll finds a large majority of Florida voters approve of the job Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing. The poll also asked a variety of other questions. [ Read the story ]

Poll Questions And Results

n=stands for the number of respondents.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Ron DeSantis is handling his job as Governor of Florida?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=658 Strongly Approve 36% Somewhat Approve 36% Somewhat Disapprove 8% Strongly Disapprove 9% Don’t Know 11%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=241 Republican Voters n=234 NPA Voters n=183 Strongly Approve 20% 58% 31% Somewhat Approve 36% 33% 38% Somewhat Disapprove 16% 3% 6% Strongly Disapprove 17% 2% 7% Don’t Know 11% 4% 19%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Marco Rubio is handling his job as United States Senator?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=650 Strongly Approve 20% Somewhat Approve 28% Somewhat Disapprove 15% Strongly Disapprove 19% Don’t Know 18%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=241 Republican Voters n=230 NPA Voters n=180 Strongly Approve 8% 37% 15% Somewhat Approve 18% 39% 27% Somewhat Disapprove 24% 10% 9% Strongly Disapprove 31% 6% 22% Don’t Know 20% 10% 27%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Rick Scott is handling his job as United States Senator?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=657 Strongly Approve 21% Somewhat Approve 28% Somewhat Disapprove 11% Strongly Disapprove 21% Don’t Know 19%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=241 Republican Voters n=232 NPA Voters n=181 Strongly Approve 10% 39% 14% Somewhat Approve 18% 38% 28% Somewhat Disapprove 17% 5% 11% Strongly Disapprove 39% 6% 18% Don’t Know 17% 13% 29%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Nikki Fried is handling her job as Florida Commissioner of Agriculture?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=645 Strongly Approve 15% Somewhat Approve 26% Somewhat Disapprove 6% Strongly Disapprove 4% Don’t Know 49%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=239 Republican Voters n=228 NPA Voters n=181 Strongly Approve 14% 15% 16% Somewhat Approve 27% 29% 22% Somewhat Disapprove 6% 8% 4% Strongly Disapprove 4% 4% 4% Don’t Know 48% 45% 54%

Soon, Florida’s legislative session will begin. Please tell me whether you support or oppose the following policy changes in Florida.

Allowing adults in Florida to legally possess small amounts of marijuana for recreational use?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=664 Strongly Support 44% Somewhat Support 20% Somewhat Oppose 9% Strongly Oppose 24% Don’t Know 3%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=246 Republican Voters n=232 NPA Voters n=188 Strongly Support 54% 32% 46% Somewhat Support 19% 22% 18% Somewhat Oppose 10% 11% 6% Strongly Oppose 15% 31% 26% Don’t Know 1% 5% 4%

Requiring businesses in Florida to use a federal immigration database, E-Verify, to check whether their workers are eligible for employment?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=663 Strongly Support 49% Somewhat Support 22% Somewhat Oppose 10% Strongly Oppose 13% Don’t Know 5%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=242 Republican Voters n=235 NPA Voters n=185 Strongly Support 37% 66% 44% Somewhat Support 26% 15% 26% Somewhat Oppose 14% 6% 10% Strongly Oppose 17% 9% 12% Don’t Know 6% 3% 8%

Allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses in Florida?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=664 Strongly Support 20% Somewhat Support 18% Somewhat Oppose 14% Strongly Oppose 45% Don’t Know 4%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=243 Republican Voters n=234 NPA Voters n=186 Strongly Support 34% 6% 22% Somewhat Support 27% 6% 20% Somewhat Oppose 14% 14% 12% Strongly Oppose 22% 73% 38% Don’t Know 4% 1% 8%

Amendment Four was passed in Florida by ballot initiative in 2018, restoring the voting rights of Floridians with felony convictions after they complete all terms of their sentence. In early 2019, Governor DeSantis signed a bill redefining the qualifications for restorations to include payment of court-ordered fines, fees and restitution. Do you support or oppose this change to the original ballot measure?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=653 Strongly Support 35% Somewhat Support 20% Somewhat Oppose 7% Strongly Oppose 25% Don’t Know 13%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=240 Republican Voters n=228 NPA Voters n=29% Strongly Support 23% 51% 29% Somewhat Support 18% 23% 21% Somewhat Oppose 10% 7% 4% Strongly Oppose 38% 10% 27% Don’t Know 12% 9% 20%

How do you view this change to the original ballot measure? Is it: (Choices Rotated)

Answer Options Florida Voters n=636 A necessary change to an unclear ballot measure 39% An unconstitutional addition that undermines voting rights 35% Don’t Know 25%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=235 Republican Voters n=222 NPA Voters n=179 A necessary change to an unclear ballot measure 24% 57% 37% An unconstitutional addition that undermines voting rights 54% 18% 32% Don’t Know 22% 25% 30%

Do you know anyone who has been convicted of a felony?

Answer Options Florida Voters n=660 Yes 47% No 51% Don’t Know 2%

Answer Options Democratic Voters n=243 Republican Voters n=229 NPA Voters n=182 Yes 44% 51% 46% No 54% 47% 54% Don’t Know 2% 2% –

Survey Demographics

Party Registration Florida Voters n=669 Republican 37% Democrat 35% NPA and other 28%

Age Florida Voters n=669 18 to 24 10% 25 to 34 16% 35 to 44 15% 45 to 55 16% 56 to 64 18% 65 and older 27%

Race Florida Voters n=669 White (not Hispanic) 63% Black (not Hispanic) 13% Hispanic 17% Other 7%

Sex Florida Voters n=669 Male 46% Female 54%

Telephone Florida Voters n=660 Landline 23% Cell phone 77% Refusal <1%

What is the highest grade in school or year of college you have completed?

Education Florida Voters n=660 Less than high school 4% High school graduate 21% Some college 45% College graduate 19% Post graduate degree 11% Refusal <1%

What language was this survey completed in?

Survey language completed in… Florida Voters n=668 English 96% Spanish 4%

Methodology

The UNF Florida statewide poll was conducted and sponsored by the Public Opinion

Research Lab at the University of North Florida, from Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, through Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, by live callers via the telephone from 5 to 9 p.m. during the week and noon to 9 p.m. on the weekends with a maximum of five callbacks attempted. UNF undergraduate students and employees conducted interviews in English and Spanish. Data collection took place at the PORL facility with its 27-station Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) system. The phone numbers used for this survey were sourced from the Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, update of the Florida Voter File. The sample frame was comprised of registered Florida voters. Overall, there were 669 completed surveys of Florida registered voters, 18 years of age or older.

The margin of sampling error for the total sample is +/- 3.8 percentage points. The breakdown of completed responses on a landline phone to a cell phone was 23% to 77%, with less than 1% unidentified. Through hand dialing, an interviewer upon reaching the individual as specified in the voter file asked that respondent to participate, regardless of landline telephone or cell phone. Data were then weighted by partisan registration, age, race, sex and education. Education weights were created from the 2017 American Community Survey (ACS). Partisan registration, sex, race and age weights were created from the Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, update of the Florida Voter File to match the active registered voters in Florida. These demographic characteristics were pulled from the voter file list.

All weighted demographic variables were applied using the SPSS version 25 rake weighting function, which won’t assign a weight if one of the demographics being weighted on is missing. In this case, respondents missing a response for education were given a weight of 1. There were no statistical adjustments made due to design effects. This study had a 27.5% response rate. The American Association of Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) Response Rate 3 (RR3) calculation was used which consists of an estimate of what proportion of cases of unknown eligibility are truly eligible. This survey was sponsored by the UNF PORL and directed by Dr. Michael Binder, UNF associate professor of political science.