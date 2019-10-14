Flash Briefing 10/14/2019 05:43:51 PM

*FM Outage Update* WJCT radio listeners and supporters – As of 4PM Monday, 10/14, we continue to restore power to our FM service. As of now, our HD radio stations and radio reading service should be available. We anticipate operating at full power within the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, our radio service continues to be available via online streaming at WJCT.org, via the WJCT App, or via smart speakers (i.e. Amazon Alexa or Google Home). Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through this issue.