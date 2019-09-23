WJCT Partners with Largest Streaming Collection of British Content, Britbox To Launch Newest Member Benefit

Contact: Neily Braren, Promotion & Marketing Associate

904.358.6304 • nbraren@wjct.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PBS Passport + BritBox offering combines streaming services to provide access to the best collection of British content

Unique bundled offering to be available later this year



(Jacksonville, FL, September 23, 2019) – Coming later this fall, WJCT will launch its newest member benefit, PBS Passport + BritBox. This exclusive offer provides WJCT supporters the very finest and largest collection of British TV to view anytime, anywhere and from any device through one sign-up process. Members will have access to both classic and new British drama, mystery, and comedy from both services immediately following registration.

“We are very happy to be able to bring supporters seamless access to BritBox, which has set the standard for streaming services offering British television content. Now, with PBS Passport and BritBox available together, WJCT will be offering the British television fan all they could possibly want in one unique offering,” said David McGowan, CEO of WJCT Public Media.

“This partnership with WJCT is an opportune and natural alignment for our channels. We both understand our audiences and share a common goal of delighting fans of great British television,” said Soumya Sriraman, President of BritBox.

BritBox’s, the largest streaming collection of British content, brings timeless collections such as Father Brown, Keeping Up Appearances, Vera, Shetland, Poirot, Inspector Morse, along with all three seasons of Mum and the recently premiered crime-drama The Victim.

PBS Passport’s incredible collection of premiere programming includes Great Performances, Antiques Roadshow, American Masters and Masterpiece.

WJCT and BritBox aim to fuse an amazing collection of British dramas, comedy, and soaps together with PBS passport’s incredible selection of drama, nature, music and premium public television programming allowing members to support public media while streaming their favorite shows. PBS Passport + BritBox is a unique benefit available exclusively to WJCT supporters starting in Fall 2019.

About PBS Passport:

PBS Passport is a member benefit which provides WJCT donors extended on-demand access to a rich library of quality public television programming online and via your mobile device. This is one of the many benefits that WJCT provides its donors along with the program guide, discounts with our partners and thank you gifts like tickets, umbrellas or tote bags, based on the level of your gift.

About BritBox:

BritBox is a digital video subscription service offering the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada. Created by two British content powerhouses – BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the BBC, and ITV, the UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster – the service features iconic favorites, exclusive premieres, and current series and soaps available a day after they air in the UK. BritBox also offers expert curation and playlists that enable fans to easily find programs they know and discover new favorites on web, mobile, tablet and connected TV’s. AMC Networks is an investor in BritBox.

About WJCT:

WJCT is the locally-owned and operated community public media station serving the First Coast since 1958, using its unique media platforms of on-air, online, and outreach as an indispensable resource for community members to learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

