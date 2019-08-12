Simone Biles Earns 6th U.S. All-Around Gymnastics Title With Historic Triple-Double

The first time that Simone Biles performed a triple-double at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, she wasn’t pleased. After soaring through the air to complete two flips and three full twists on Friday, she stumbled.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old did it again — and stuck the landing. It’s the first time a woman has done so in competition.

The reigning world champion finished the competition on Sunday with the U.S. all-around title. It’s her sixth.

Previously the only woman to win six U.S. all-around gold medals was Clara Schroth-Lomady, who won her titles between 1945 and 1952.

Biles also made history by performing a double-double dismount — two twists and two somersaults — off the balance beam on Friday.

Before competing last week, Biles criticized USA Gymnastics, the national governing body of the sport, for failing to protect its athletes against abuse. Biles revealed in 2018 that she was one of the many gymnasts abused by former national team doctor Larry Nassar.

“You had one job. You literally had one job and you couldn’t protect us,” Biles told reporters on Wednesday.