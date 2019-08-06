FBI Opens Domestic Terrorism Investigation Into Gilroy Festival Shooting

The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into last month’s mass shooting last month at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Calif., after discovering that the shooter had a list that may have been potential targets of violence.

The investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack. At this point, “we have uncovered evidence throughout the course of our investigation that the shooter was exploring violent ideologies,” John Bennett, special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office, said at a news conference Tuesday.

The gunman, 19-year-old Santino William Legan, killed three people, including two children, when he opened fire on July 28. The shooter also died.

Legan appeared interested in multiple violent ideologies, Bennett said. Investigators are trying to determine “what if any ideology he had actually settled on,” and “who, if anyone, he may have been in contact with regarding these ideologies,” Bennett said.

A list of organizations found on the shooter’s digital media, which Bennett says may have been potential targets, include “religious institutions, federal buildings, courthouses, political organizations from both major political parties, and the Gilroy Garlic Festival.”