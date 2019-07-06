Southern California Hit With Another Big Earthquake

Updated at 2:19 a.m. ET Saturday

Southern California was hit by another big earthquake at 8:19 p.m. local time Friday. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude as 7.1.

It was centered near the same Mojave Desert site as the 6.4 quake on Thursday, near the town of Ridgecrest.

“We haven’t had an earthquake this size in 20 years,” seismologist Lucy Jones told reporters at Cal Tech Friday, speaking of earthquakes in Southern California.

Aftershocks followed and more and expected over the coming days.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the Friday night quake. Few injuries were reported from the Thursday event, although broken gas lines caused two house fires.

Electricity provider Southern California Edison said about 3,000 customers are without power in Kern, Inyo and San Bernardino counties, a spokesperson told NPR’s Nathan Rott. The company stressed that numbers will fluctuate through the night.

Megan Person of the Kern County Fire Department told The Associated Press there were reports of multiple injuries and multiple fires.

The California Highway Patrol said portions of State Route 178 were closed because of rock slides.

Jones went with new terminology — changing the description of Thursday’s quake to a foreshock in light of the larger one.

Jones said the region is in the midst of an earthquake sequence and “another magnitude 6 would not be surprising to anybody.”

Reports say the quake was felt as far as Sacramento to the north, Mexico to the south and Las Vegas to the east, according to The Associated Press.

The rolling was felt throughout the region.

This story will be updated.