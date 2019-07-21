Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello Says He Will Not Seek Reelection In 2020

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello announced Sunday that he will not seek reelection in 2020.

The announcement follows days of protests across the island sparked by leaked messages between Rossello and his staff. The messages were seen as homophobic and misogynistic.

Rossello went on Facebook Live Sunday evening and said that while he will not seek reelection next year, he does intend to finish his term as governor despite calls for him to resign. Additionally, he said he would step down as president of the island’s New Progressive Party.

The announcement comes the night before protesters were expected to turn out in the thousands along San Juan’s largest highway to demonstrate against Rossello.

But as NPR’s Adrian Florido reports from Puerto Rico, Rossello’s announcement is unlikely to stop Monday’s demonstration from happening.

“There is a lot of anger and fury and frustration with the governor,” says Florido. “People are calling for his resignation immediately. I think they don’t want him at all. They don’t want him a day longer.”