Coming Soon: WJCT Presents Pop-up Country on 89.9FM HD4

WJCT’s latest “Pop-Up” station premieres August 15, 2019 on 89.9FM HD4 featuring country music.

POP-UP Country Music on 89.9FM HD4 will explore Country, Folk, Bluegrass and Blues by the musicians who created it — from the Carter family, Jimmie Rodgers and Bob Wills, to Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, BB King, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris, Garth Brooks and many more. POP-UP Country Music on 89.9FM HD4 plays the unforgettable music that tells stories of the hardships and joys shared by everyday people. Tune in and learn the history of country music to gear up for Ken Burns’ latest documentary Country Music coming to WJCT-TV in September.

Stay tuned!