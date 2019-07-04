Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting: Gunman Among 4 Dead At California Celebration

Updated 10:15 a.m. ET Monday

At least four people were killed, including a gunman, and 15 were injured in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival south of San Francisco on Sunday, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters at a news conference hours after the shooting.

The gunfire began on the north side of the festival grounds, at around 5:41 p.m. on the third and final day of the garlic festival, an annual celebration that’s held in the town some 80 miles south of San Francisco.

“Officers were in that area and engaged the suspect in less than a minute,” Smithee said. “The suspect was shot and killed.”

“He was carrying an assault-type rifle,” the city of Gilroy said in a news release about the shooting.

Police do not have a motive at this time; Smithee said that it seems the gunman’s firing was “somewhat random, as he moved out into the festival area.”

Videos posted to Twitter showed festival-goers scattering, fleeing gunfire at the rural festival that the town of Gilroy, Calif., has hosted for decades.

The city’s release added, “Witnesses indicated there may have been a second suspect and a search is underway for that person.”

Confirming that a manhunt for that suspect is underway, Smithee said that while police believe a second person was somehow involved, he added, “We just don’t know in what way.”

Describing how the gunman managed to get a rifle into the festival, Smithee said it appears that “they used some sort of a tool to cut through the fence” near a creek that borders a parking area.

On Monday morning, the park where the shooting occurred remains an active crime scene, with dozens of law enforcement officials from two counties working on the case. During the night, police also posted information for people who were at the festival — helping people reunite with loved ones while also seeking witnesses to the crime.

Nearly two dozen people were sent to area trauma centers for gunshot wounds and other injuries, according to Joy Alexiou of Santa Clara County Health System. She said some patients were transported by airlift.

The celebration featuring food and music usually attracts 100,000 people, according to The Associated Press.

“This is nothing short of horrific,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Twitter Sunday. “Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops.”

President Trump also responded to reports of the shooting on Sunday. “Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!” he tweeted.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

