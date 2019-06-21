UNF Poll On Proposed Duval Schools Sales Tax & Other Issues

A new UNF poll finds strong support among surveyed voters to implement a half-cent sales tax to repair or replace aging Duval County public schools.

Answer Options Duval County Registered Voters n=1,221 General Election Voters n=812 Off Cycle Election Voters n=597 Strongly support 49% 47% 52% Somewhat support 26% 27% 25% Somewhat oppose 9% 10% 9% Strongly oppose 17% 17% 14%

Do you support or oppose a half-cent sales tax increase, if those funds specifically go to upgrade or replace aging schools?

Answer Options Registered Democrats Registered Republicans Registered NPA/Others Support 86% 61% 76% Oppose 14% 29% 24%

Recently, the Duval County School Board voted to approve a resolution seeking a special election to ask voters to support a half-cent sales tax to upgrade or replace aging schools. The Jacksonville City Council will vote June 25 on the timing of the election. Should city council vote for this proposed referendum to be voted on in a special election on November 5, 2019, in the general election on November 3, 2020, or should there be no referendum at all.

Answer Options Duval County Registered Voters n=1,221 General Election Voters n=813 Off Cycle Election Voters n=599 Special election on November 5, 2019 34% 33% 36% General election on November 3, 2020 49% 49% 49% No referendum at all 17% 17% 15%

This past year, officials discussed the possibility of selling JEA (the city’s community owned utility company). In general, do you support or oppose the city selling all or parts of JEA?

Answer Options Duval County Registered Voters n=1,204 General Election Voters n=800 Off Cycle Election Voters n=593 Strongly support 12% 10% 9% Somewhat support 16% 14% 14% Somewhat oppose 23% 23% 21% Strongly oppose 49% 53% 56%

Do you support or oppose a person 18 years of age or older, charged with possession of marijuana (20 grams or less), be declared a civil infraction and eligible to receive a civil citation as opposed to a misdemeanor with potential jail time?

Answer Options Duval County Registered Voters n=1,218 General Election Voters n=808 Off Cycle Election Voters n=596 Strongly support 66% 65% 64% Somewhat support 18% 20% 20% Somewhat oppose 5% 6% 6% Strongly oppose 11% 9% 11%

What do you think is the most important issue facing Jacksonville today?

Answer Options Duval County Registered Voters n=1,225 Education 16% The Economy 5% Access to Healthcare 5% Crime 45% Downtown Redevelopment 13% Tax Burden 2% Access to Public Transportation 3% Improving the Environment 5% Infrastructure/Traffic/Growth 1% Something Else 5%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Lenny Curry is handling his job as Mayor of Jacksonville?

Answer Options Duval County Registered Voters n=1,222 Strongly approve 15% Somewhat approve 31% Somewhat disapprove 19% Strongly disapprove 18% Don’t Know 18%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way the Jacksonville City Council is handling its job?

Answer Options Duval County Registered Voters n=1,213 Strongly approve 2% Somewhat approve 32% Somewhat disapprove 29% Strongly disapprove 17% Don’t Know 20%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Mike Williams is handling his job as Jacksonville’s Sheriff?

Answer Options Duval County Registered Voters n=1,222 Strongly approve 15% Somewhat approve 30% Somewhat disapprove 21% Strongly disapprove 19% Don’t Know 16%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Diana Greene is handling her job as the Duval County Superintendent of Schools?

Answer Options Duval County Registered Voters n=1,220 Strongly approve 10% Somewhat approve 30% Somewhat disapprove 18% Strongly disapprove 13% Don’t Know 29%

Race Duval County Registered Voters n=1,226 General Election Voters n=816 Off Cycle Elections Voters n=600 White (not Hispanic) 59% 65% 61% Black (not Hispanic) 28% 25% 29% Hispanic 5% 4% 4% Other 8% 7% 7%

Sex Duval County Registered Voters n=1,226 General Election Voters n=816 Off Cycle Election Voters n=600 Male 45% 45% 47% Female 55% 55% 53%

Party Registration Duval County Registered Voters n=1,226 General Election Voters n=816 Off Cycle Election Voters n=600 Republican 36% 42% 39% Democrat 41% 40% 42% NPA and other 23% 18% 19%

Age Duval County Registered Voters n=1,226 General Election Voters n=816 Off Cycle Election Voters n=600 18 to 24 10% 5% 7% 25 to 34 20% 18% 16% 35 to 44 17% 18% 16% 45 to 55 17% 16% 14% 56 to 64 17% 19% 19% 65 and older 20% 24% 30%

Methodology

The UNF Jax Speaks Poll was conducted and sponsored by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida from Monday, June 17, through Wednesday, June 19. The survey was administered through email via Qualtrics, an online survey platform. The sample frame was comprised of registered voters who live in Jacksonville, Florida. The email addresses used for this survey were sourced from the Florida’s Division of Elections June 4, 2019 update and selected through the use of probability sampling among Duval County, Fla. registered voters in the Florida voter file. Overall, there were 1,226 completed surveys of Duval County registered voters, 18 years of age or older.

The margin of sampling error for the total sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points. The total sample was then weighted by partisan registration, sex, race, and age. Weights were created from the June 6, 2019 update of the Florida voter file to match the active registered voters in Duval County. These demographic characteristics were pulled from the voter file list. All weighted demographic variables were applied using the SPSS version 23 rake weighting function, which won’t assign a weight if one of the demographics being weighted is missing. Individuals without a weight were manually given a weight of 1. There were no statistical adjustments made due to design effects. This survey was sponsored by the UNF PORL and directed by Dr. Michael Binder, UNF associate professor of political science.

The PORL is a full-service survey research facility that provides tailored research to fulfill each client’s individual needs from political, economic, social and cultural projects. The PORL opened in 2001 and is an independent, non-partisan center, a charter member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research Transparency Initiative and a member of the Association of Academic Survey Research Organization. As members of AAPOR, the PORL’s goal is to support sound and ethical practices in the conduct of survey and public opinion research. Moreover, the PORL is a charter member of the AAPOR Transparency Initiative and a member of the Association of Academic Survey Research Organizations. For more information about methodology, contact Binder at porl@unf.edu or at (904) 620-2784.