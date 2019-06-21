UNF Poll On Proposed Duval Schools Sales Tax & Other Issues

A new UNF poll finds strong support among surveyed voters to implement a half-cent sales tax to repair or replace aging Duval County public schools.

Do you support or oppose a half-cent sales tax increase, if those funds specifically go to upgrade or replace aging schools?

 Answer Options

 

 Duval County Registered Voters n=1,221

 General Election Voters

 n=812

 Off Cycle Election Voters n=597
Strongly support

49%

47%

52%
Somewhat support

26%

27%

25%
Somewhat oppose

9%

10%

9%
Strongly oppose

17%

17%

14%

 Answer Options

 

 Registered Democrats

 Registered Republicans

 Registered

 NPA/Others
Support

86%

61%

76%
Oppose

14%

29%

24%

Recently, the Duval County School Board voted to approve a resolution seeking a special election to ask voters to support a half-cent sales tax to upgrade or replace aging schools. The Jacksonville City Council will vote June 25 on the timing of the election. Should city council vote for this proposed referendum to be voted on in a special election on November 5, 2019, in the general election on November 3, 2020, or should there be no referendum at all.

 Answer Options

 

 Duval County Registered Voters

 n=1,221

 General Election Voters

 n=813

 Off Cycle Election Voters

 n=599
Special election on November 5, 2019

34%

33%

36%
General election on November 3, 2020

49%

49%

49%
No referendum at all

17%

17%

15%

This past year, officials discussed the possibility of selling JEA (the city’s community owned utility company). In general, do you support or oppose the city selling all or parts of JEA?

 Answer Options

 

 Duval County Registered Voters

 n=1,204

 General Election Voters

 n=800

 Off Cycle Election Voters n=593
Strongly support

12%

10%

9%
Somewhat support

16%

14%

14%
Somewhat oppose

23%

23%

21%
Strongly oppose

49%

53%

56%

Do you support or oppose a person 18 years of age or older, charged with possession of marijuana (20 grams or less), be declared a civil infraction and eligible to receive a civil citation as opposed to a misdemeanor with potential jail time?

 Answer Options

 

 Duval County Registered Voters

 n=1,218

 General Election Voters

 n=808

 Off Cycle Election Voters

 n=596
Strongly support

66%

65%

64%
Somewhat support

18%

20%

20%
Somewhat oppose

5%

6%

6%
Strongly oppose

11%

9%

11%

What do you think is the most important issue facing Jacksonville today?

 Answer Options

 

 Duval County Registered Voters

 n=1,225
Education

16%
The Economy

5%
Access to Healthcare

5%
Crime

45%
Downtown Redevelopment

13%
Tax Burden

2%
Access to Public Transportation

3%
Improving the Environment

5%
Infrastructure/Traffic/Growth

1%
Something Else

5%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Lenny Curry is handling his job as Mayor of Jacksonville?

 Answer Options

 

 Duval County Registered Voters

 n=1,222
Strongly approve

15%
Somewhat approve

31%
Somewhat disapprove

19%
Strongly disapprove

18%
Don’t Know

18%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way the Jacksonville City Council is handling its job?

 Answer Options

 

 Duval County Registered Voters

 n=1,213
Strongly approve

2%
Somewhat approve

32%
Somewhat disapprove

29%
Strongly disapprove

17%
Don’t Know

20%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Mike Williams is handling his job as Jacksonville’s Sheriff?

 Answer Options

 

 Duval County Registered Voters

 n=1,222
Strongly approve

15%
Somewhat approve

30%
Somewhat disapprove

21%
Strongly disapprove

19%
Don’t Know

16%

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Diana Greene is handling her job as the Duval County Superintendent of Schools?

 Answer Options

 

 Duval County Registered Voters

 n=1,220
Strongly approve

10%
Somewhat approve

30%
Somewhat disapprove

18%
Strongly disapprove

13%
Don’t Know

29%

 

 Race

 Duval County Registered Voters

 n=1,226

 General Election Voters

 n=816

 Off Cycle Elections Voters

 n=600
White (not Hispanic)

59%

65%

61%
Black (not Hispanic)

28%

25%

29%
Hispanic

5%

4%

4%
Other

8%

7%

7%

 

 Sex

 Duval County Registered Voters

 n=1,226

 General Election Voters

 n=816

 Off Cycle Election Voters

 n=600
Male

45%

45%

47%
Female

55%

55%

53%

 

 Party Registration

 Duval County Registered Voters

 n=1,226

 General Election Voters

 n=816

 Off Cycle Election Voters

 n=600
Republican

36%

42%

39%
Democrat

41%

40%

42%
NPA and other

23%

18%

19%

 

 Age

 Duval County Registered Voters

 n=1,226

 General Election Voters

 n=816

 Off Cycle Election Voters

 n=600
18 to 24

10%

5%

7%
25 to 34

20%

18%

16%
35 to 44

17%

18%

16%
45 to 55

17%

16%

14%
56 to 64

17%

19%

19%
65 and older

20%

24%

30%

Methodology

The UNF Jax Speaks Poll was conducted and sponsored by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida from Monday, June 17, through Wednesday, June 19. The survey was administered through email via Qualtrics, an online survey platform. The sample frame was comprised of registered voters who live in Jacksonville, Florida. The email addresses used for this survey were sourced from the Florida’s Division of Elections June 4, 2019 update and selected through the use of probability sampling among Duval County, Fla. registered voters in the Florida voter file. Overall, there were 1,226 completed surveys of Duval County registered voters, 18 years of age or older.

The margin of sampling error for the total sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points. The total sample was then weighted by partisan registration, sex, race, and age. Weights were created from the June 6, 2019 update of the Florida voter file to match the active registered voters in Duval County. These demographic characteristics were pulled from the voter file list.  All weighted demographic variables were applied using the SPSS version 23 rake weighting function, which won’t assign a weight if one of the demographics being weighted is missing. Individuals without a weight were manually given a weight of 1. There were no statistical adjustments made due to design effects. This survey was sponsored by the UNF PORL and directed by Dr. Michael Binder, UNF associate professor of political science.

The PORL is a full-service survey research facility that provides tailored research to fulfill each client’s individual needs from political, economic, social and cultural projects. The PORL opened in 2001 and is an independent, non-partisan center, a charter member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research Transparency Initiative and a member of the Association of Academic Survey Research Organization. As members of AAPOR, the PORL’s goal is to support sound and ethical practices in the conduct of survey and public opinion research. Moreover, the PORL is a charter member of the AAPOR Transparency Initiative and a member of the Association of Academic Survey Research Organizations. For more information about methodology, contact Binder at porl@unf.edu or at (904) 620-2784.