Recap: Night 2 Of The Democratic Primary Debate In 100 Words (And 7 Videos)

Updated at 12:21 a.m. ET

California Sen. Kamala Harris swung at Joe Biden for working with segregationists and opposing busing legislation. “I was that child” who helped integrate her California school, she told the former vice president. Biden struggled to respond, zeroing in on President Trump throughout the night instead. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders admitted “Medicare for All” would raise middle class taxes, but would lower health care costs. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg invoked his faith as one reason why Republicans are wrong on family separations at the border. And every candidate said their health care proposals would give care to undocumented immigrants.

7 Highlights, In Video

Harris went after Biden on his civil rights record while telling her own personal story as the only black candidate on stage.

Biden responded and said Harris mischaracterized his record.

As the crowded debate stage got too unwieldy, Harris said America doesn’t want a “food fight.”

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg argued Republicans who invoke their faith are being hypocritical when it comes to the crisis at the border.

Bernie Sanders defended his democratic socialist beliefs.

Sanders spoke about his tax and health care plans.

And California Rep. Eric Swalwell tried to get in a dig at Biden’s age.