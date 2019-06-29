Federal Judge Rules Against Border Wall Construction With Military Funds

Updated at 11:30 p.m. ET

A federal judge has ruled against the use of military funds by the Trump administration for barrier construction at the southern border.

Judge Haywood Gilliam ruled Friday in two lawsuits — one filed by the ACLU on behalf of the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition, and one filed by California on behalf of 20 states.

The plaintiffs argued that the funds had been denied by Congress already, were not needed for “unforeseen military requirement,” and would raise constitutional questions.

The administration had intended to transfer Defense Department funds intended for anti-drug activities.