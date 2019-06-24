Board of Trustees Notice

At the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of WJCT on Thursday, September 26, 2019, the Board will approve the election of no more than ten (10) new members of the Board of Trustees. Members of the Community are invited to nominate candidates for membership on the Board. The nomination should be directed to Carlos Semidei, c/o WJCT Public Broadcasting, 100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202, and should provide a brief outline of the qualifications of the nominee for membership on the WJCT Board. Any nominees from members of the Community will be considered by the Governance’s Committee of WJCT, along with other nominations generated by present board members and the Governance’s Committee shall determine which nominees it will be presented to the Board for election. The Board of Trustees shall have final approval for the election of new trustees by majority vote.

These nominations must be received by August 1, 2019.