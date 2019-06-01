1st Democratic Debate: Live Analysis Of Night 1

Twenty candidates have made it to the first round of Democratic primary debates. Ten take the stage Wednesday night, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the center. Night 2, on Thursday, will include former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The two-hour debate, hosted by NBC News/MSNBC/Telemundo, starts at 9 p.m. ET both nights.

As you watch, follow NPR’s live blog for analysis and fact checks of the candidates’ statements.