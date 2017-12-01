WJCT’s Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive Distribution at Clara White Mission
WHAT: Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive Distribution
at Clara White Mission
WHEN: Wednesday, December 6, 8:30am – 10:00am
WHERE: Clara White Mission
613 West Ashley Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
DETAILS: WJCT Public Broadcasting will help distribute some of the more than 15,000 sweaters, jackets and blankets collected by the First Coast community and Duval County Schools during the15th annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive for neighbors in need. The annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive, conducted by WJCT, VyStar Credit Union, Two Men And A Truck, Tom Bush and Duval County Public School PTA , November 1-30, honors the life and work of the late Fred Rogers, PBS’ “Mister Rogers.”
In addition to Clara White Mission, this year’s items will be distributed to St. Vincent’s Mobile Outreach Ministry, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and Outreach, Downtown Ecumenical Services, and other First Coast community service organizations.
