89.9 FM WJCT Public Radio Expands News/Talk Programming on Evening Schedule

89.9 FM WJCT PUBLIC RADIO EXPANDS ITS NEWS/TALK PROGRAMMING

ON EVENING SCHEDULE



New Programming Lineup Starts with Fresh Air with Terry Gross at 7pm

and Features New Call-in Show, Indivisible

(Jacksonville, FL, January 19, 2017); Beginning Jan. 23, 89.9 FM WJCT Public Radio expands its news/talk programming in the evenings for First Coast listeners. Fresh Air with Terry Gross will air at 7 p.m. followed by Indivisible, a new call-in show designed to bring Americans together for a national conversation during the presidential transition. Indivisible will air Mondays through Thursdays at 8 p.m., and on Fridays at 8 p.m., WJCT will broadcast the popular media roundtable edition of First Coast Connect.

WJCT Chief Operating Officer Karen Feagins says, “We looked at listener data, consulted with WJCT’s Community Advisory Board and held discussions among WJCT’s management team before making these changes to our programming schedule.” Feagins adds, “It is part of WJCT’s vision to connect citizens to content, and our expanded evening news/talk programming is another way our audience can engage in matters of civic importance, explore thought-provoking conversations and stay connected to the news, issues and stories that matter most to their lives.”

Indivisible comes from WNYC and Minnesota Public Radio and is designed to convene a nightly gathering for everyday Americans to talk, debate, and find common ground in the first 100 days of the new administration. The program will feature a different host and focus each night, bringing listeners across every divide together to weigh in and participate in lively, candid, and inclusive conversations. Hosts include radio personalities whose work is distinguished by its focus on listener interaction: WNYC’s Peabody Award-winning public affairs host Brian Lehrer; longtime conservative talk radio host Charlie Sykes; Kai Wright, host of WNYC’s critically-acclaimed podcasts “There Goes the Neighborhood” and “The United States of Anxiety” with co-hosts in London John Prideaux, the U.S. editor of The Economist, and Anne McElvoy, a senior editor of the newspaper and editor of Economist Radio; and Kerri Miller, host of MPR News and “Talking Volumes.”

Fresh Air with Terry Gross, the Peabody Award-winning weekday magazine of contemporary arts and issues, is one of public radio’s most popular programs. Each week, nearly 5 million people listen to the show’s intimate conversations.

To accommodate these programming changes, Performance Today will move to 89.9 HD2 WJCT Arts, which will now offer classical music programming 24 hours a day. The After Hours music schedule beginning with Electro Lounge at 9 p.m. remains unchanged and WJCT will continue to air monthly episodes of WJCT Presents the Jacksonville Symphony at its regularly-scheduled times.

