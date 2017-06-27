WJCT Public Radio Receives Two National PRNDI Awards

(Jacksonville, FL, June 26, 2017); WJCT Public Radio won two first place, national awards from Public Radio News Directors, Inc. (PRNDI). The double recognition includes being honored in the best local call-in program category for “First Coast Connect: The Morning after Hurricane Matthew,” a special 89.9 WJCT Public Radio call-in show airing on Saturday, October 8, about the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. This marks the fifth national PRNDI win for “First Coast Connect” since 2010. WJCT News Reporter Lindsey Kilbride also received first place honors for her news story about Jacksonville hip-hop artist Mal Jones.

Awarded for work produced in 2016, the national awards recognize outstanding public radio news reporting at local stations. “The Hurricane Matthew program, hosted by Melissa Ross, was truly a team effort and it’s such an honor to be recognized for a program that showcases the power of public radio in the time of a community crisis,” said WJCT Chief Operating Officer Karen Feagins. “We are also very proud of the work of reporter Lindsey Kilbride and her first place win.”

WJCT Public Broadcasting is your community, your world. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

###