WJCT Public Broadcasting Honors J. Wayne & Delores Barr Weaver With Its Gallery Dedication

(Jacksonville, FL, June 2, 2017); On June 1, WJCT Public Broadcasting honored The Weavers for their philanthropic work with a dedication ceremony and naming of the J. Wayne & Delores Barr Weaver Gallery. WJCT’s gallery has long been a place where First Coast citizens have come together for various community events, sharing ideas, dialogues, cultural experiences, creating a venue through which community members learn, share and grow.

WJCT President & CEO Michael Boylan says, “Naming WJCT’s gallery in honor of Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver is very fitting since this area hosts gatherings of people who work to improve the quality of life for First Coast citizens and organizations who share a mission and vision to be indispensable resources for the region. In fact, Wayne and Delores are the living embodiment of the phrase “indispensable resources,” as they continually seek to better the lives of all of us through their philanthropic work.”

Daniel Bean, Chair of WJCT’s Board of Trustees, and Gary Chartrand, Chair of the WJCT Foundation Board, hosted the dedication ceremony with Al Letson, host of the investigation program Reveal, airing Thursday at 1pm and Saturdays at noon on 89.9 WJCT Public Radio, as emcee for the evening.

