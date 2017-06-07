WJCT Announces Winners of WJCT’s 2017 PBS Kids Writers Contest People’s Choice Awards

Contact: Stan Cleiland, Vice President, Community Relations and Strategic Communications

WJCT Announces Winners of 2017 PBS Kids Writers Contest People’s Choice Awards

(Jacksonville, FL, June 7, 2017); Today, WJCT announced the winners of the 2017 PBS KIDS Writers Contest People’s Choice Awards. All 12 local writers contest winners from grades K-3 participated in the People’s Choice level of the contest. More than 450 total votes were cast. Here are the People’s Choice Awards winners:

1ST PLACE WINNER: “SPACE GUIDE” BY THOMAS ANDERSON (3RD GRADE)

2ND PLACE WINNER: “HAMSTER CHAOS” BY AMBER LEE (3RD GRADE)

3RD PLACE WINNERS: “WHEN YOU GO TO THE ARCTIC” BY ANNIE ADAMS (3RD GRADE)

All of the winning stories, including the winning entries from grades K-3, will continue to be featured on wjct.org/writerscontest.

“Every year WJCT is a proud participant in the PBS KIDS Writers Contest because it underscores our commitment to the success of children from the First Coast and surrounding areas,” said Stan Cleiland, Vice President Community Relations & Strategic Communications, WJCT. “The process of creative writing has been proven to not only support the building of key academic skills but to help improve a child’s self confidence, creativity and imagination. WJCT celebrates all of the talented First Coast and surrounding area children who entered this year’s contest, and we hope all who participated in this year’s contest will continue to improve their craft and grow as writers.”

The annual WJCT PBS KIDS Writers Contest is an initiative designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. The contest encourages children in grades K-3 to celebrate creativity by submitting their own original stories and illustrations.

To learn more about the contest, visit wjct.org/writerscontest.

About WJCT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast. For more information about WJCT’s programming, news and events, visit wjct.org

About PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers all children the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television, digital platforms and community-based programs. Kidscreen- and Webby-award winning pbskids.org provides engaging interactive content, including digital games and streaming video. PBS KIDS also offers mobile apps to help support young children’s learning. The PBS KIDS Video App is available on a variety of mobile devices and on platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast. For more information on specific PBS KIDS content supporting literacy, science, math and more, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter and Facebook.

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast. WJCT is your community, your world. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

