Contact: Stan Cleiland, Vice President, Community Relations and Strategic Communications

(904) 358-6366 • scleiland@wjct.org

For Immediate Release

WJCT Announces Local Winners of PBS Kids Writers Contest

(Jacksonville, FL, May 30, 2017);Today, WJCT announced the local winners of the 2017 PBS KIDS Writers Contest. The winners from grades K-3 are now participating in the People’s Choice level of the contest, which runs through Tuesday, June 6. Over 100 creative entries were received from local children and 12 winners were chosen: first, second and third place winners for each grade. All remaining participants received honorable mention recognitions:

1ST PLACE WINNERS: MEADOW deVRIES (K), NIYA SHAH (1ST), NISHI SHAH (2ND), THOMAS ANDERSON (3RD)

2ND PLACE WINNERS: OLIVIA LOWE (K), CALLIE APEL (1ST), LEXI HALL (2ND), AMBER LEE (3RD)

3RD PLACE WINNERS: AMELIA CURELL (K), DUTCH DRAPER (1ST), SAMANTHA ROSE FREEDMAN (2ND), ANNIE ADAMS (3RD)

ALL OTHER PARTICIPANTS RECEIVED HONORABLE MENTIONS

“Every year WJCT is a proud participant in the PBS KIDS Writers Contest because it underscores our commitment to the success of children from the First Coast and surrounding areas,” said Stan Cleiland, Vice President Community Relations & Strategic Communications, WJCT. “The process of creative writing has been proven to not only support the building of key academic skills but to help improve a child’s self confidence, creativity and imagination. WJCT celebrates all of the talented First Coast and surrounding area children who entered this year’s contest, and we hope all who participated in this year’s contest will continue to improve their craft and grow as writers.”

The annual WJCT PBS KIDS Writers Contest is an initiative designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. The contest encourages children in grades K-3 to celebrate creativity by submitting their own original stories and illustrations.

WJCT’s first, second and third place winners have advanced to the People’s Choice contest, where the First Coast will rank the top 12 finalists. People’s Choice winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 7 or soon thereafter, and the winning stories will continue to be featured on wjct.org/writerscontest.

To learn more about the contest, visit wjct.org/writerscontest.

About WJCT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast. For more information about WJCT’s programming, news and events, visit wjct.org

About PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS, the number one educational media brand for kids, offers all children the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television, digital platforms and community-based programs. Kidscreen- and Webby-award winning pbskids.org provides engaging interactive content, including digital games and streaming video. PBS KIDS also offers mobile apps to help support young children’s learning. The PBS KIDS Video App is available on a variety of mobile devices and on platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast. For more information on specific PBS KIDS content supporting literacy, science, math and more, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACT

Stan Cleiland, Vice President, Community Relations and Strategic Communications

(904) 358-6366 • scleiland@wjct.org

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast. WJCT is your community, your world. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).

###