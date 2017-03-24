“Radio Are Us” by Gustavo Duenas

Like us on Facebook!Follow us on Twitter!Check us out on Google Plus!Follow us on Instagram!

Bio: I’m from Ecuador, South America and I’ve been living in this beautiful city for more than 10 years. I’m a marketing specialist, a graphic and web designer and also a cubist paint artist. I’ve been pouring my creativity and marketing knowledge for more than 20 years, on every piece that I’ve made, whether it’s a design, campaign or a script for radio and TV.

Piece Description: Retro, some vintage, yet modern is the design I’m submitting for your Radio.

  • Freckled Butts Farm

    And I want this as a Ladies tank? Can you do a Cafe Press or something? This was my winner wanted design!

