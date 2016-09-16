Rachel Rippey, M.S., is the project coordinator for Project Achieve, an inclusive higher education initiative for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Florida State College at Jacksonville. FSCJ is a member of the Florida Consortium on Inclusive Higher Education (along with University of Central Florida, Florida International University, and University of South Florida, St. Petersburg), which coordinates state-wide efforts to promote equal access to higher education for students with intellectual disabilities. She was formerly an adjunct instructor at FSCJ and a high school teacher of Exceptional Student Education, once honored on First Coast News’ “Teacher of the Week” (2011).

She is the founder and president of Dandelion House, Inc: a non-profit organization dedicated to improving training and work opportunities for persons with disabilities seeking employment in the restaurant and service industry in Jacksonville. Dandelion House also coordinates social activities in the community for participants. She has a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University and a Master of Science degree in Exceptional Student Education (ESE) from the same institution.

Watch more American Graduate Champion videos HERE!