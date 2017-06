“On Purpose” is an original monologue production created, written, and performed by Ebony Payne-English. The play tells the stories of nine different women – their experiences, hopes, dreams, and fears. JaMario Stills, an alumni of Julliard and founder of Phase Eight Theater Company, directs the play. He discusses his friendship with Ebony Payne-English and how “On Purpose” found its way to the stage.