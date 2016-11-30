MEDIA ALERT* – WJCT’s Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive 2016 Distribution at Clara White Mission

Contact: Stan Cleiland, Vice President, Community Relations and Strategic Communications

(904) 358-6366 • scleiland@wjct.org

For Immediate Release

*MEDIA ALERT* – WJCT’s Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive Distribution at Clara White Mission

WHAT: Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive Distribution at Clara White Mission

WHEN: Wednesday, December 7, 2016, 8:00am – 10:00am

WHERE: Clara White Mission 613 West Ashley Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

DETAILS: WJCT Public Broadcasting will help distribute some of the more than 15,000 sweaters, jackets and blankets collected by the First Coast community and Duval County Schools during the 15th annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive for neighbors in need. The annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive, conducted by WJCT, VyStar Credit Union and Two Men And A Truck, November 1-30, honors the life and work of the late Fred Rogers, PBS’ “Mister Rogers.”

In addition to Clara White Mission, this year’s items will be distributed to St. Vincent’s Mobile Outreach Ministry, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and Outreach, Downtown Ecumenical Services, and other First Coast community service organizations. Special thanks to VyStar Credit Union and the Duval County Public School PTA for their support of WJCT’s 15th annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive.

###