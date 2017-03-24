Like us on Facebook!Follow us on Twitter!Check us out on Google Plus!Follow us on Instagram!

“Knowledge, Wonder, Life” by Echo Saunders

Artist: Echo Saunders

Bio: I grew up with PBS in all its forms. To me it’s a conduit for knowledge & exploration of our world. It helped shape my curiosity of the world, culture, and art. I love learning & experiencing new ideas & cultures, and I love art. I’m an artist, dancer, writer, and eternal student of life & humanity. I dream of travel & seeing the world, learning something every day, becoming an art therapist.

Piece: Knowledge, Wonder, Life

Piece Description: I used these ideas to represent the world because PBS opens up new worlds of exploration and being.

  • Kathleen Anlage

    This is beautiful!

  • Crista Saunders-Rentz

    Love it !!!! Amazing work .. deff has the meaning I grow up with as well … PERFECT FOR THIS STATION…. COULDN’T GRT ANY BETTER

