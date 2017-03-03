“I’ve Got the Blues” by Randall Smith

2016 Collection 2: 3rd Place Winner – Randall Smith

Singer-songwriter and 2nd Place Winner of The Square, Randall Smith, takes us on a unique musical journey.

Artist: Randall Smith

Genre: Music

Bio: I am a registered BMI Singer/Songwriter and I have lived in Bryceville, FL (Nassau County) for over 40 years. I enjoy performing at local festivals and community events and to date, my music has been a hobby of love. I have my own website and have several of my original tunes available on iTunes, CDBaby, and iHeart Radio.

Piece: I’ve Got the Blues

Piece Description: I wrote this song about a guy who lost his love to another; a good mix of country and blues.

Web:

Randall Smith – Website

Randall Smith – ReverbNation

Randall Smith – Facebook