Like us on Facebook!Follow us on Twitter!Check us out on Google Plus!Follow us on Instagram!

“I’ve Got the Blues” by Randall Smith

2016 Collection 2: 3rd Place Winner – Randall Smith
Singer-songwriter and 2nd Place Winner of The Square, Randall Smith, takes us on a unique musical journey.

Artist: Randall Smith

Genre: Music

Bio: I am a registered BMI Singer/Songwriter and I have lived in Bryceville, FL (Nassau County) for over 40 years. I enjoy performing at local festivals and community events and to date, my music has been a hobby of love. I have my own website and have several of my original tunes available on iTunes, CDBaby, and iHeart Radio.

Piece: I’ve Got the Blues

Piece Description: I wrote this song about a guy who lost his love to another; a good mix of country and blues.

Web:
Randall Smith – Website
Randall Smith – ReverbNation
Randall Smith – Facebook

  • DisqusIsRetarded

    I don’t appreciate being subjected to this awful redneck noise while I’m trying to watch PBS.

Home » The Square » The Square 3rd Place » “I’ve Got the Blues” by Randall SmithBack to top