“I’ve Got the Blues” by Randall Smith

2016 Collection 2: 3rd Place Winner – Randall Smith
Singer-songwriter and 2nd Place Winner of The Square, Randall Smith, takes us on a unique musical journey.
Artist: Randall Smith
Genre: Music
Bio: I am a registered BMI Singer/Songwriter and I have lived in Bryceville, FL (Nassau County) for over 40 years. I enjoy performing at local festivals and community events and to date, my music has been a hobby of love. I have my own website and have several of my original tunes available on iTunes, CDBaby, and iHeart Radio.
Piece: I’ve Got the Blues
Piece Description: I wrote this song about a guy who lost his love to another; a good mix of country and blues.
