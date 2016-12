Artist: Stephen Mason

Genre: Music

Bio: Singer/Songwriter – Country, with occasional mixture of folk/rock with a blues overtone recorded with minimal tracks; however, still a full sound.

Piece: I Can Feel Her Heart (Beatin’ Inside of Mine)

Piece Description: Contemporary country song about a guy who waited too long to commit to a relationship.

