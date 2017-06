Hope’s Closet is not your typical thrift store. When it opened in 2015 one of the goals was to create a dignified retail environment where everyone would feel welcome. Since its opening the mission of Hope’s Closet has grown. In 2016 Hope’s Closet began a program aimed to help individuals in the local community who were unemployed or underemployed. The program was called the Jobs Initiative and it is having a positive impact on the local community.