Like us on Facebook!Follow us on Twitter!Check us out on Google Plus!Follow us on Instagram!

“Gibson Homeplace” by Wayne Morgan

wayne_morgan-gibson_homeplace

Artist: Wayne Morgan

Genre: Photography

Bio: I started taking pictures in 1999 after having heart issues which required a pacemaker. I was thirty five years old. Since then I have published five coffeetable books with my nature/scenic photographs. Satilla Solitude, Kase For The Environment, Satilla Solitude 2nd Edition, Okefenokee Swamp – Wild & Natural, and Zirkle To Alaska – My hometown is in the Southeast Georgia County of Brantley.

Piece: Gibson Homeplace

Piece Description: A rumored haunted house, the sun was coming through the back to appear a light was on.

Web:
Wayne Morgan – Website
Wayne Morgan – Facebook
Wayne Morgan – Youtube

  • Gene Cost

    Nice shot!

  • Tam N Lou Dagne

    This is awesome shot of old time Georgia and Wayne does a great job shooting pics from times past as well as times present. He has been acknowledged by various people throughout Georgia and I am pleased with his work. Even though I am a nobody special. LOL Good luck Wayne with this contest. hugs

Home » The Square » The Square Archive » “Gibson Homeplace” by Wayne MorganBack to top