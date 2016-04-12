“Gibson Homeplace” by Wayne Morgan

Artist: Wayne Morgan

Genre: Photography

Bio: I started taking pictures in 1999 after having heart issues which required a pacemaker. I was thirty five years old. Since then I have published five coffeetable books with my nature/scenic photographs. Satilla Solitude, Kase For The Environment, Satilla Solitude 2nd Edition, Okefenokee Swamp – Wild & Natural, and Zirkle To Alaska – My hometown is in the Southeast Georgia County of Brantley.

Piece: Gibson Homeplace

Piece Description: A rumored haunted house, the sun was coming through the back to appear a light was on.

Wayne Morgan – Website

Wayne Morgan – Facebook

Wayne Morgan – Youtube