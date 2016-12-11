Like us on Facebook!Follow us on Twitter!Check us out on Google Plus!Follow us on Instagram!

“Faith” by Ursula Joseph

2016 Collection 1: 2nd Place Winner – Ursula Joseph
Local sculptor and 2nd Place Winner of The Square,Ursula Joseph, sculpts realistic dolls using polymer clay.

Artist: Ursula Joseph

Genre: Sculpture

Bio: My name is Ursula, I live in Flagler County, i work as a Mechanical Engineer and professional doll sculptor. I also paint and currently published my first illustrated short novel titled Caught in the Rain, the story of a shelter dog finding a home.

Piece: Faith

Piece Description: Handsculpted from polymer clay. 17″ tall, glass eyes, glued on lashes and wig, blushed with paint.

Web:
Ursula Joseph – Facebook

  • Gene Cost

    She is adorable!

